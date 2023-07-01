Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar Police lathi-charge CTET aspirants as they protest against the state government in Patna

Bihar : Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) aspirants on Saturday protested against the state government in Patna. Following the protest, the Bihar police lathi-charged the CTET aspirants. A case has been also registered against the protestors.

On Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) aspirants protesting against the state government in Patna, DSP Kotwali, Law and Order, Nurul Haque said, "A case will be registered against the protestors. They are taking to the roads causing traffic jams, stopping school students and causing damage to the property. They will have to go to jail for this. The police are removing them using lathis to control them."