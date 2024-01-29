Nitish Kumar-led NDA govt to hold first Cabinet meeting today, portfolio allocation to ministers on agenda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha in Patna.

A day after the formation of the new NDA government in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet is set to hold its first meeting on Monday. Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha along with other ministers will attend the meeting at around 11:30 am in the state's secretariat. It is learnt that portfolio allocations to ministers will be the prime agenda of the meeting.

Eight ministers took oath

On Sunday evening, besides Nitish Kumar and the two Deputy Chief Ministers, BJP's Prem Kumar, JD(U) leaders Shravan Kumar, Vijendra Yadav, and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Santosh Kumar Suman, and Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh were sworn in as ministers. Kumar was sworn in by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan, hours after he resigned from the post.

Speaking to the media, Kumar said a total of eight people took oath on Sunday as ministers, and the names of the remaining ones will be decided soon. "The cabinet will be expanded soon," the CM said.

Nitish to hold meeting with JD(U) MPs

Meanwhile, CM Kumar and the JD(U) chief has also called a meeting of all his MPs in Patna. The meeting is likely to take place at around 12 pm. According to sources, Kumar is likely to discuss the changed political situation ahead of the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

'No question of leaving NDA-fold now': Nitish

After taking the oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time, Kumar asserted that there is now no question of leaving the NDA-fold. "I was with them (NDA) earlier, too. We went on different paths, but now we are together and will remain so. I came back to where I was (NDA), and now there is no question of going anywhere else," the 72-year-old leader added.

No-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker

Meanwhile, BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav has submitted a notice of a no-confidence motion to the Assembly Secretary against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who represents the RJD. Yadav, in the notice, expressed the lack of confidence in the present Speaker since the new government assumed power. The motion, co-signed by notable figures such as former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, former Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, JDU's Vinay Kumar Choudhary, Ratnesh Sada, and several other MLAs, aims to initiate the removal of the Speaker under Rule 110 of the Procedure and Conduct of Business Rules of the Assembly.

What does the rule say?

There is a resolution to remove the Speaker under Rule 110 of the Procedure and Conduct of Business Rules of the Assembly. In adherence to the established protocol, the Speaker targeted by the no-confidence motion will be required to abstain from presiding over the House during the proceedings.

ALSO READ: Bihar: No-confidence motion notice against Assembly Speaker in new NDA govt’s first blow to RJD