Bihar: NIA files supplementary charge sheet in PFI-related case

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Patna: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against an accused in connection with a case of unlawful and anti-national activities of the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bihar, an official said on Saturday (October 28). The fresh charge sheet under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Anwar Rashid was filed in a special NIA court in Patna on Friday, an NIA spokesperson said.

According to the official, Rashid was a resident of Sant Ravidas Nagar of Uttar Pradesh and was among 17 accused persons arrested in the case which was initially registered at the Phulwari Sharif Police Station against 26 accused on July 12 last year.

NIA takes over the case

The case was taken over by the NIA 10 days later and charge sheets were filed against 13 suspected on January 7, August 3 and September 1.

"Investigations have established that Rashid was formerly a member of the banned terrorist organisation, the Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). Following the ban on SIMI, he became associated with the group 'Wahdat-e-Islami, Hind', all the while continuing to promote SIMI's extremist, unlawful and violent ideology. "Post-ban on SIMI, its members shifted their allegiance to Wahdat-e-Islami with the aim of pursuing the establishment of Islamic rule in India,” the spokesperson said.

The official said that during the period when the PFI was actively organising its activities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Rashid aligned himself with these groups which were driven by their shared goal to establish Islamic rule.

"Rashid played a crucial role in cobbling together a covert group consisting of former SIMI members, who would operate under the banner of the PFI. It is essential to highlight the involvement of Athar Parvez, another former SIMI member, who was responsible for coordinating PFI activities in various areas, including Phulwarisharif and other parts of Patna,” the spokesperson said.

Rashid involved in transfer of funds

The official said Rashid was also involved in transferring funds to terror accused.

"This financial support aimed to provide both ideological and logistical support to members of outlawed terrorist groups. Furthermore, he served as a central hub for receiving and disseminating information and messages from senior SIMI leaders and those accused in various terror cases," the spokesperson said.

The agency said Rashid had close connections with Guidance Publications and regularly shared radical literature with the radicalised and gullible youth and others who shared similar beliefs, including those facing terrorism-related charges.

"He was also instrumental in disseminating calendars produced by Wahdat-e-Islami, which centered around the idea of establishing an Islamic Caliphate in India," the spokesperson said.

(With PTI inputs)