Bihar hooch tragedies: NHRC takes note, issues notice to the Nitish Kumar government

Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar hooch tragedies: Taking suo motu cognizance over several deaths in yet another hooch tragedy in Bihar, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday expressed serious concern and issued notice to the Nitish Kumar government calling for a detailed report.

The toll in the current hooch tragedy mounted to 31.

Expressing serious concern over the reported hooch tragedy, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Bihar calling for a detailed report in the matter within six weeks. It should include the status of the FIR registered by the police, medical treatment of the victims, who are hospitalized and compensation if any granted to the aggrieved families. The Commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers, responsible for the tragedy.

Issuing the notices, the Commission has observed going by the contents of the media report, if true, indicate that the State Government, prima facie is not attentive enough in the implementation of its policy of prohibition of sale and consumption of Ilicit/spurious liquor implemented in Bihar since April 2016. The unabated happening of incidents of liquor tragedy of this magnitude is a serious issue causing the violation of rights to life of vulnerable people.

It may be recalled that in December 2022 also, several deaths were reported in a hooch tragedy in Bihar, and the Commission sent its own team for an on-the-spot investigation into the matter after taking suo motu cognizance of media reports. That case is already under consideration of the Commission.