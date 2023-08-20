Man shot dead in Motihari as crime incidents surge in Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Bihar crime: The latest in a spate of crime incidents in Bihar is a man who was killed after allegedly being shot by unknown assailants in Motihari, police said on Sunday (August 20).

The incident took place near the Power House Chowk in the Chakia police station area on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Rajiv Kumar who was an engineer by profession.

Bihar has witnessed a surge in crime with the killing of a journalist in Araria, the murder of a man in Begusarai over a dispute, and a firing at a restaurant in Muzaffarpur.

According to the Motihari Police, the deceased, who was on his way back home from Power House Chowk, was approached by two men on a bike.

“They asked him his name. When he told them his name, they shot him in the chest and fled away,” the police said.

The victim was admitted to a private nursing home where he died during the treatment.

Soon after the receipt of information, a team of police rushed to the spot and initiated a probe.

Satyendra Kumar Singh, DSP, Chakia said that a bullet shell was recovered from the incident spot.

"Nearby CCTV cameras are being scanned, and A probe into the matter is underway," he said.

ALSO READ | Bihar: 8-year-old boy's blood-stained body found in school hostel

Begusarai killing

A man was allegedly shot dead, while two others were injured in the firing by their neighbours over a dispute in Bihar's Begusarai, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at the Kailashpur village in Singhaul police station limits. The deceased was identified as Vikas Yadav.

One of the accused, identified as Vibha Devi was nabbed by the police. According to the police, the deceased's uncle Baiju Yadav and one of the accused, Chamru Yadav, got into an argument over parking of a vehicle.

Their argument soon turned into a heated one after which Chamru Yadav's wife, Vibha Devi along with her three sons, allegedly opened fire on the deceased's family. In the firing, Vikas Yadav died while his uncle, Baiju Yadav, and cousin Sanjeev Yadav were injured, the police said.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Bihar: Miscreants open fire at a restaurant in Muzaffarpur | VIDEO

ALSO READ | Bihar: Purnea Police detains four people in connection with journalist Vimal Yadav's murder