Bihar: 8-year-old boy's blood stained body found in school hostel

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV He enrolled just 20 days ago.

The blood-soaked body of the 8-year-old boy was found in the premises of a boarding school in Gopalganj district of Bihar on Saturday. It is suspected that the student had possibly been strangled before being beaten with bricks. According to the information given by the police, the body of a first-grade student was discovered at a private boarding school located in Manjirwa Kala of Phulwaria police station area.

Aryan enrolled in school just 20 days ago

As per reports, the deceased student's name was Aryan Kumar, and he was the son of Dharmendra Singh from Kusahān village in the Bhor police station area. Aryan had been admitted to the school just 20 days ago and was studying in the first grade while residing in the school's hostel.

The discovery of the student's body caused a sensation. There are signs of injuries on the student's face and body. His face was soaked in blood. After getting the information of the incident, Phulwaria police reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

School's manager and teacher are absconding

Sharing details of the case, the family of the deceased disclosed that they were informed about the child's illness and asked to come. Since the incident, the school's manager and teachers.

Gopalganj's Superintendent of Police, Swarn Prabhat, informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by SDPO Anurag Kumar has been formed to investigate the student's murder. Kumar mentioned that bloodstained bricks were recovered from the crime scene, and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team along with a dog squad has been summoned. He noted that the reasons for the murder are still unknown.

Also Read: Bihar: Woman dies, husband booked for demanding dowry in Patna

Also Read: Bihar govt asks teachers to sell empty sacks, scrap of schools, faces flak