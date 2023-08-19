Saturday, August 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Bihar
  4. Bihar: Purnea Police detains four people in connection with journalist Vimal Yadav's murder

Bihar: Purnea Police detains four people in connection with journalist Vimal Yadav's murder

Bihar journalist death: The journalist was allegedly shot dead at his home by unidentified assailants in the Raniganj Bazaar area of the district, police said earlier on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Purnea (Bihar) Updated on: August 19, 2023 10:10 IST
Bihar journalist Vimal Yadav murder, Vimal Yadav death, Vimal Yadav murder, Purnea Police, detained
Image Source : INDIA TV Vimal Kumar Yadav

Bihar journalist death: Purnea Police has detained four people in connection with the murder of journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav. The journalist was allegedly shot dead at his residence by unidentified assailants in the Raniganj Bazaar area of the district, police said on Friday.

Cops also received CCTV footage in this regard where the faces of two alleged accused are not clearly visible.  

"We have detained four people. Our four teams are raiding in different locations. We have received some information and on that basis, we are hopeful of succeeding in it. Strict action will be taken so that such incidents do not happen again," said Suresh Prasad Choudhary, IGP, Purnea on journalist shot dead by miscreants in Araria.

The journalist was allegedly shot dead at his home by unidentified assailants in the Raniganj Bazaar area of the district, police said earlier on Friday.

JDU leader Neeraj Kumar spoke to media on the murder of journalist Vimal Yadav, "Within 24 hours, Police arrested the accused and raids were conducted in jail after victim's family members gave names of suspect and a thorough probe was done. Opposition must talk about that as well not just about the crime."

Bihar CM on Vimal Yadav's death:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar termed the incident unfortunate. Speaking to reporters, the Bihar CM said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. How can someone kill a person this way? I have asked the officials to inquire into it." 

 

ALSO READ: Bihar: Journalist, prime witness to his brother's killing, shot dead in Araria

ALSO READ: Bihar: Woman dies, husband booked for demanding dowry in Patna

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Top News

Related Bihar News

Latest News