Bihar: Purnea Police detains four people in connection with journalist Vimal Yadav's murder

Bihar journalist death: Purnea Police has detained four people in connection with the murder of journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav. The journalist was allegedly shot dead at his residence by unidentified assailants in the Raniganj Bazaar area of the district, police said on Friday.

Cops also received CCTV footage in this regard where the faces of two alleged accused are not clearly visible.

"We have detained four people. Our four teams are raiding in different locations. We have received some information and on that basis, we are hopeful of succeeding in it. Strict action will be taken so that such incidents do not happen again," said Suresh Prasad Choudhary, IGP, Purnea on journalist shot dead by miscreants in Araria.

JDU leader Neeraj Kumar spoke to media on the murder of journalist Vimal Yadav, "Within 24 hours, Police arrested the accused and raids were conducted in jail after victim's family members gave names of suspect and a thorough probe was done. Opposition must talk about that as well not just about the crime."

Bihar CM on Vimal Yadav's death:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar termed the incident unfortunate. Speaking to reporters, the Bihar CM said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. How can someone kill a person this way? I have asked the officials to inquire into it."

