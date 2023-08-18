Friday, August 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Bihar
  4. Bihar: Journalist, prime witness to his brother's killing, shot dead in Araria

Bihar: Journalist, prime witness to his brother's killing, shot dead in Araria

According to initial information, the criminal entered the house and shot journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav. The investigation is on.

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Patna
Updated on: August 18, 2023 11:05 IST
Journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav
Image Source : INDIA TV Journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav

In yet another example of lawlessness in Bihar, a reporter of a daily newspaper of Raniganj, Araria, was shot dead on Friday morning. According to initial information, the attackers knocked on the door of Vimak Kumar Yadav early in the morning and called him out and as soon as he opened the door, they shot him dead. The investigation is on.

The incident is from Raniganj police station area, Belsara. Two years ago, his sarpanch brother Shashibhushan Yadav alias Gabbu Yadav was murdered in a similar manner. "In the Raniganj Bazar area, a journalist namely Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot dead by unidentified miscreants...post-mortem is being done, dog squad has been called to the murder spot...investigation is on and efforts to arrest the culprits are underway," Ashok Kumar Singh, SP, Araria said.

According to police, Vimal Kumar Yadav was the main witness of his brother's murder and hence he too was killed on Friday. Reports suggested that Vimal was prevented from testifying several times. However, during the ongoing trial in the court, he testified against his brother's killer. 

The body has been brought to Araria Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. Vimal Kumar Yadav is survived by wife, son and daughter. 

Related Stories
NIA arrests one more person from Bihar in PFI conspiracy case

NIA arrests one more person from Bihar in PFI conspiracy case

Bihar: Nurse stabbed to death in Patna, probe underway

Bihar: Nurse stabbed to death in Patna, probe underway

Bihar: Samastipur SHO shot dead at by cattle smugglers, family raises questions on police department

Bihar: Samastipur SHO shot dead at by cattle smugglers, family raises questions on police department

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Top News

Related Bihar News

Latest News