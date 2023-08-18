Bihar: Journalist, prime witness to his brother's killing, shot dead in Araria

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav

In yet another example of lawlessness in Bihar, a reporter of a daily newspaper of Raniganj, Araria, was shot dead on Friday morning. According to initial information, the attackers knocked on the door of Vimak Kumar Yadav early in the morning and called him out and as soon as he opened the door, they shot him dead. The investigation is on.

The incident is from Raniganj police station area, Belsara. Two years ago, his sarpanch brother Shashibhushan Yadav alias Gabbu Yadav was murdered in a similar manner. "In the Raniganj Bazar area, a journalist namely Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot dead by unidentified miscreants...post-mortem is being done, dog squad has been called to the murder spot...investigation is on and efforts to arrest the culprits are underway," Ashok Kumar Singh, SP, Araria said.

According to police, Vimal Kumar Yadav was the main witness of his brother's murder and hence he too was killed on Friday. Reports suggested that Vimal was prevented from testifying several times. However, during the ongoing trial in the court, he testified against his brother's killer.

The body has been brought to Araria Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. Vimal Kumar Yadav is survived by wife, son and daughter.