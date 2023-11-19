Bihar: Two groups clash over Chhath puja ghat in Buxar district, six injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Two groups clash over Chhath ghat in Bihar's Buxar district

Bihar news: At least six people were injured during a clash between two groups over Chhath ghat in Bihar’s Buxar district. The incident happened on Saturday night.

Two men, Rakesh Kumar (30) and Prem Prakash Vidyarthi (28), sustained head injuries and were admitted to a private hospital. Besides, four other persons also sustained injuries but were discharged after preliminary treatment.

The incident occurred between the youths of Dera village and Kathgharwa village at Mahadeva Ghat under the Mufassil police station in the district.

The villagers of Dera claimed that every year the devotees from their village offered prayers at Mahadeva Ghat, but this time the villagers of Kathgharwa occupied their place at the ghat. One of the groups also dismantled a statue of Lord Bhaskar (Sun) as well which angered the Chhath devotees.

“As both sides were claiming supremacy over the Mahadeva Ghat for Chhath Puja, this led to a quarrel between them which soon turned into a clash. Both sides attacked each other in which six persons were injured. Two of them have sustained injuries on their heads, and doctors have given several stitches. We have deployed adequate police force to bring the situation under control. At present, the situation is normal,” said Rahul Kumar, the SHO of Mufassil police station.

(With agencies inputs)

