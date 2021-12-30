Recap 2021: Top 10 car launches in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Year in recap: Top car launches in 2021

The Year 2021 saw a number of automobile brands introducing new variants, models including Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Skoda, Mahindra, Mercedes among others. Though most part of the year was surrounded by Covid, car lovers still got to see a range of new entrants to upgrade their existing vehicles. Let's take a look.

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mercedes-AMG A45 S.

Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India on November 19 launched the hatchback 'AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+' priced at Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom all-India).

It is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and is capable of accelerating from zero to 100 km per hour in only 3.9 seconds.

The top speed is electronically limited to 270 km per hour.

The newly launched hatchback complements the 'A-Class' product portfolio comprising 'A-Class Limousine', 'AMG A35 sedan' and the 'Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4M+ hatch'.

"India's fastest hatchback is a thoroughbred performance machine eagerly awaited by our 'AMG' customers and performance purists. The introduction of the 'A 45 S 4MATIC+'."

Image Source : PTI Maruti Suzukis Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa poses with the all new Celerio car during its launch, in New Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki India on Novemebr 11 launched compact hatchback 'New Celerio', calling the new vehicle India's "most fuel-efficient petrol car".

The all-new Celerio offers a mileage of 26.68 km per litre. The vehicle has been priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.94 lakh.

It is powered by next-generation Dual Jet, Dual VVT K-Series engine with 'Idle Start-Stop' technology.

Image Source : PTI President of TATA Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Shailesh Chandra poses for a photo during the launch of TATA Punch in Mumbai.

Tata Punch

Tata Motors on October 18 launched sub-compact SUV 'Tata Punch' with a starting price of Rs 5.49 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

As per the company, Tata Motors Design Studios in India, UK, and Italy collaborated to design this vehicle.

Image Source : FILE PHOTO MG Astor (Representational image)

MG Astor

Automobile manufacturer MG Motor India on October 11 launched its mid-size SUV MG Astor at a special introductory price of Rs 9.78 lakh.

The mid-size SUV comes with India's first 'personal AI assistant and first-in-segment autonomous (Level 2)' technology.

Astor is enriched with features and packed with technologies never seen before in this segment.

Astor's i-SMART technology comes with more than 80 connected car features for 'Smart' and 'Sharp' variants.

"The 'autonomous Level 2' features will be available as an optional pack in the '220Turbo AT' as well as in the 'VTI-tech CVT' transmission for the 'Sharp' variant," the company said.

Image Source : PTI Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO, Seon Seob Kim launches Hyundai i20 N-Line at Aerocity in New Delhi.

Hyundai i20 N Line

South Korean automobile major Hyundai Motor unveiled its sportier hatchback i20 N Line on August 24. The i20 N Line is the entry point to Hyundai's performance-focused ‘N' model range, but it still gets hotter enhancements than the standard i20.

Hyundai i20 N Line is based on four key pillars of the Indian market, which include energising exteriors, engaging interiors, enthusiastic performance and enticing technology, the company said.

The N Line range introduce customers to a car that truly epitomises driving passion, making sure sporty and fun driving experience is accessible to all.

The new i20 N Line comes with three variants -- N6 Intelligent Manual Transmission (IMT), N8 iMT and N8 Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).

The N6 variant is based on the Sportz trim, while the N8 trim is based on the Asta variant of the standard i20.

Image Source : PTI (L-R) Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director-Skoda Volkswagen India, Milan Hovorka, Czech Ambassador to India and Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda India, during the launch of Skoda Kushaq, mid-size SUV, in Mumbai, Thursday.

Skoda Kushaq

Auto maker Skoda Auto India on June 28 launched the SUV Kushaq with a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh.

The new SUV is powered by the globally acclaimed TSI technology with two engine options -- 1.0L and 1.5L TSI -- delivering 115 PS and 150 PS, respectively.

Transmission options include 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DSG.

Image Source : FILE PHOTO TATA Tigor EV (Representational image)

Tata Tigor EV

Automobile major Tata Motors on August 18 unveiled the EV avatar of its sedan Tigor EV. The company offers Nexon EV, which commands a nearly 70 per cent share in the the Indian EV market.

Tigor EV is powered by its well-proven state-of-the-art high voltage electric architecture -- Ziptron. It has commenced bookings for the new Tigor EV at select dealerships at Rs 21,000.

According to the company, Tigor EV delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm.

Image Source : MAHINDRA.COM The XUV700 will come in variants including diesel and gasoline, manual and automatic options and with 5 and 7-seater capacity.

Mahindra XUV700

Automobile manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra on August 14 launched its new SUV XUV700 with a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh. It comes in 4 variants in the five-seater manual-transmission category.

The XUV700 come in variants that include diesel and gasoline, manual and automatic options with 5 and 7-seater capacity.

It is also available in an optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) model.

XUV700 model are available in gasoline as well as all aluminium diesel engines with new generation six-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

The 2 litre Turbo GDi mStallion engine (gasoline) spools out 380 Nm of Torque between 1750 and 3000 rpm and develops 200 PS at 5000 rpm.

Image Source : PTI (l-R) Shailesh Chandra, President of Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Motors and Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors during the launch of Tata Safari, in Mumbai.

Tata Safari

Automobile major Tata Motors on February 22 launched its premium flagship SUV - the all-new Safari. The new Safari comes with a starting price of Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the 6 or 7-seater version.

The new vehicle is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged Kyrotech engine and has 2,741 mm wheelbase.

The vehicle's architecture is derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover - the gold standard of SUVs worldwide.

Safari is available in nine variants, starting from 'XE' and going up to the 'XZA+'.

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Hyundai's new Alcazar.

Hyundai Alcazar

Automaker Hyundai Motor India on June 18 launched premium 6- and 7-seater SUV Alcazar.

The 7-seater petrol version's price starts at Rs 16.30 lakh, while the 6-seater SUV comes with a starting price of Rs 16.45 lakh in manual transmission and Rs 17.93 lakh for AT variant.

The 7-seater diesel version starts at Rs 16.53 lakh for MT and Rs 18.01 lakh for AT, while the 6-seater SUV comes with a starting price of Rs 16.68 lakh in manual transmission and Rs 19.78 lakh for AT variant.

ALSO READ | Kia Carens, all new 3-row MPV, makes global debut in India

ALSO READ | BMW to launch three electric vehicles in next 6 months in India