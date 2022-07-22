Tata Motors bags order for 1,500 electric buses from DTC under CESL tender

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Mumbai-based company has already supplied more than 650 electric buses across multiple cities in India.

Tata Motors on Friday said it has bagged an order for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) as part of a tender by Convergence Energy Services Ltd.

The auto major will supply, operate and maintain air-conditioned, low-floor, 12-metre fully-built electric buses for 12 years, as per the contract, it said in a statement.

"The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with DTC and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Delhi. We are committed towards modernising public transportation in India and keep sustainability at the core in the designing of futuristic vehicles," Tata Motors Vice President (Product Line – Buses) Rohit Srivastava said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based company has already supplied more than 650 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 39 million kilometres. Delhi Transport Corporation MD Neeraj Semwal said the induction of the environment-friendly buses will help largely in reducing air pollution and benefit millions of citizens.

Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) MD and CEO Mahua Acharya said the Delhi Government has shown exemplary leadership in transitioning over to electric buses. "We are fortunate to have benefited from this and are thankful to Tata Motors for their generous collaboration," she added.

