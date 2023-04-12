Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India with a price tag of Rs 3.30 crore

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MERCEDESBENZIND Mercedes-AMG, GT 63 S E is loaded with top of the line safety features.

Mercedes GT 63 S E Performance: Mercedes-AMG has launched its flagship model, the GT 63 S E Performance, in India at a base price of Rs. 3.30 crore. The GT 63 S E Performance is a 4-door coupe and is the first plug-in hybrid car from Mercedes-AMG. It is also the brand's most powerful production vehicle. The car was globally launched in September 2021. Furthermore, Mercedes-AMG has stated that every GT 63 S E Performance buyer will have the privilege of receiving their car keys from seven-time Formula One champion, Lewis Hamilton, making it an unforgettable experience for the customers.

Compared to the standard model, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance boasts some understated exterior design updates. These include a reworked front bumper, inspired by the two-door AMG GT, unique exhaust outlets, and elegantly crafted 20-inch or 21-inch alloy wheels. The sedan also features a flap on the rear bumper to access the charging port. However, aside from these additions, both the regular GT 63 S 4-door coupe and the plug-in hybrid 4-door coupe share an identical appearance.

In addition, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance boasts subtle interior changes. Like other Mercedes plug-in hybrid models, the luxurious sedan offers drivers access to hybrid-specific data such as real-time power consumption information, an EV range indicator, and an electric motor power gauge through the MBUX infotainment system. Drivers can also customize the sound experience inside the cabin by selecting between 'balanced' or 'powerful' using the buttons placed on the steering wheel or the centre console. The car offers seven distinct drive modes and four regenerative braking levels, allowing for one-pedal driving in certain situations.

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance is equipped with top-of-the-line safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. Additionally, the vehicle comes with a 360-degree camera system that provides a comprehensive bird's-eye view of the surrounding area, making parking and maneuvering in tight spaces hassle-free.

Under the hood of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance resides a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 gasoline engine, capable of generating 630 horsepower and 900 Newton-meters of torque. This engine works in conjunction with a 201 horsepower electric motor and a 6 kWh battery pack, providing the vehicle with an all-electric range of 13 kilometers. Together, this powertrain produces a combined output of a staggering 831 horsepower and 1,470 Newton-meters of torque.

According to Santosh Iyer, the Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, the introduction of the AMG GT 63 E Performance enables the company to provide their discerning customers with the most desirable high-end vehicles from their global lineup. He also mentioned that the E Performance model is a transition of the AMG performance DNA into an electrified future, solidifying Mercedes AMG's position as the "performance brand of the future" for these customers.