JSW MG Motor India to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Gujarat plant expansion

JSW MG Motor India announced a significant investment of Rs 5,000 crore to expand production capacity and introduce new car models every 3–6 months starting in September. The joint venture between China's SAIC and Indian conglomerate JSW Group aims to accelerate growth and innovation in the Indian automotive market.

Partnership details

The collaboration, formalised last November, sees JSW holding a 35% stake in the joint venture, with Indian Financial Institutions (IFI) owning 8%, MG Motor dealers 3%, and 5% earmarked for company employees. The majority stake of 49% rests with SAIC.

Expansion plans

JSW MG Motor India plans to establish its second plant in Gujarat near its existing unit in Halol. This move aims to triple the company's production capacity from over 1 lakh to more than 3 lakh units per year. The investment will also facilitate the launch of new products and enhance manufacturing capabilities.

Market strategy

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal expressed confidence in creating a transformative impact akin to Maruti's influence on the automotive industry four decades ago. The company intends to introduce new car models every 3–4 months and target not only the domestic market but also exports to developed markets.

Vision for electric vehicles

JSW MG Motor India aims to be a leader in the new energy vehicle (NEV) segment in India, targeting sales of 10 lakh units annually by 2030. The company plans to capture 33% of the NEV market share by the same year, emphasizing its commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

Future initiatives

The JSW Group's investment aligns with broader decarbonization efforts, emphasizing the shift towards electric vehicles. The company aims to localise battery production in the next 18–24 months and establish partnerships with global firms for advanced technology integration.

Overall impact

The joint venture signifies a strategic partnership between SAIC and JSW Group, leveraging technological expertise and market insights to drive innovation in the Indian automotive sector. With substantial investments and expansion plans, JSW MG Motor India aims to emerge as a key player in India's electric vehicle landscape.

