Image Source : AP Jaguar Land Rover to resume production from May 18

Jaguar Land Rover will gradually resume operations from May 18, the company said on Thursday. JLR plants in Solihull, UK, Slovakia and Austria will be the first ones to begin production after a halt in operations due to COVID-19 outbreak.

"In China, we are beginning to see recovery in vehicle sales and customers are returning to our showrooms. Our joint venture plant in Changshu has been in operation since the middle of February," the company said in a statement.

"As countries are relaxing distancing guidelines and retailers are reopening around the world, the restart of production at our other plants will be confirmed in due course."

As per the statement, the company continues to monitor the Covid-19 situation.

