India's EV import tax reduction policy signals victory for Tesla and global automakers

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi meets Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

India announced plans to reduce import taxes on specific electric vehicles, contingent on companies investing a minimum of $500 million and establishing a manufacturing plant within three years, signalling a significant policy pivot. The policy alteration marked a significant victory for Tesla, aligning with the company's persistent lobbying efforts in New Delhi. Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, had advocated for reduced import taxes, a move now poised to enhance the company's entry into the Indian market.

Investment threshold

The policy required companies to commit to at least $500 million in investment and establish a manufacturing plant within three years, presenting an opportunity for Tesla and other global automakers to enter the Indian market.

Tesla's pursuit of Indian market

Despite facing resistance from New Delhi, Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, has been striving to penetrate the Indian market for years. Tesla officials have engaged in multiple visits to India, with Musk even meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year to explore avenues for market entry.

Tax reduction scheme

Under the new policy, companies meeting the investment and manufacturing criteria can import a limited number of EVs at a reduced tax rate of 15% for cars priced at $35,000 and above. This contrasted with India's current high import taxes of 70% to 100% on imported cars and EVs.

Expanding market potential

India's EV market, though small, is witnessing steady growth, with Tata Motors dominating sales. With electric models comprising less than 2% of total car sales in 2023, the government aimed to raise this share to 30% by 2030, presenting a lucrative opportunity for global automakers.

Beyond Tesla

While Tesla stood to benefit significantly from the policy, it also paved the way for other global automakers to tap into India's automotive market, the world's third-largest. Vietnamese EV maker VinFast, for instance, has announced plans to invest $2 billion in India, initiating the construction of a local factory in Tamil Nadu.

Policy objectives

India's new policy sought to fortify the EV ecosystem by fostering healthy competition among manufacturers, leading to increased production volumes, economies of scale, and lower production costs, as stated by the commerce ministry.

Import tax duration and limitations

The reduced import tax rate will apply for a maximum of five years, with an annual cap of 8,000 imported EVs. The government will limit the duty foregone on imported EVs to the company's investment amount or approximately $800 million, whichever is lower.

Bank guarantee requirement

Companies must provide a bank guarantee equivalent to the customs duty forgone, ensuring compliance with the policy's mandates. Failure to meet these requirements will result in the invocation of the bank guarantee, as stipulated by the government.

India's move to lower EV import taxes signified a strategic shift towards promoting sustainable mobility and attracting investments in the burgeoning EV sector, with implications extending beyond Tesla to the broader global automotive industry.

