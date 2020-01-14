Bajaj Chetak Electric to launch today: What to expect

In one of the most widely anticipated two-wheeler launches, Bajaj will reintroduce one of its most popular scooters -- Bajaj Chetak -- in the Indian market today. The new Bajaj Chetak will be an Electric Vehicle and will be called Bajaj Chetak Electric. This gives a massive thumbs up to the growing EV sector in India. With Bajaj entering the fray, more bike and scooter makers are sure to follow suit.

Here is what we can expect from the all-new Bajaj Chetak Electric.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter - Battery, Motor and Range

The Chetak will be using a 4kW electric motor along with an IP67-rated lithium-ion battery. The all-new Chetak will have two riding modes - Eco and Sport - and the range on the two modes will be 95km and 85km respectively. Bajaj has stated that these figures were acheived by the company testing the scooters in Pune and claims that the ARAI test figures will be significantly higher.

While the Bajaj Chetak will come with an in-built charger which will support the regular 5-ampere home power outlet, there will be no DC fast charging option on the scooter. According to Bajaj, the range is sufficient enough to not require the fast charging option. Bajaj Chetak will take approximately 5 hours to get fully charged. Bajaj will also be selling a home charging station at a 'nominal cost'.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter -- Styling

The all-new Bajaj Chetak Electric comes with a retro styling profile. The headlight boasts of a LED DRL while all the other lights are also LED. The indicators come with a scrolling function. The scooter also has a keyless start function as standard.

The Chetak will also come with a fully digital instrument cluster and a number of connected features like vehicle parameter monitoring as well as security.

A special mobile application that gives the rider a comprehensive overview of many aspects of the vehicle and ride history is also expected to be launched by Bajaj.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter -- Colours

As per reports, Bajaj will offer the new Chetak electric in 6 colours including classic ivory and gold. No graphics are expected on the sides of the scooter going with the retro-styling.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter -- Price

Bajaj is yet to announce the official price of the Chetak electric but it is expected to be priced 'attractively'. MD Bajaj Auto, Rajiv Bajaj, was quoted as saying, "I hesitate to call it an aggressive price, but we'll price it attractively. It's not going to be as high as Rs 1.5 lakh."