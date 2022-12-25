Weekly Horoscope (Dec 26-Jan 1): Last week of 2022 is lucky for Scorpio, Pisces & other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Weekly Horoscope

Weekly Horoscope (26th December to 1st January): The last week of 2022, has something special for every zodiac sign. The changing planetary positions of the stars will determine what positives and negatives the upcoming days and year 2023 have for you. Aries' income is likely to increase this week due to any of your old investments like ancestral property, land property, policy, etc. Know from Chirag Bejan Daruwalla the weekly astrology prediction for all zodiac signs from December 26 to January 1.

Aries

Ganesha says despite everything happening this week, you will feel emotionally weak. You may look normal on the outside, but on the inside, you will be unsure and restless about what you want in life. Your income is likely to increase this week due to any of your old investments like ancestral property, land property, policy, etc. In such a situation, while earning that money, you can also decide to invest it again in a good scheme. This week, your tendency to keep your family members under your control and impose your rules on them, and not listen to them can go against you. Because of this, it is possible to have an argument with your family members. Because of this, you may have to face their criticism even without wanting it. The presence of many planets in your zodiac this whole week will prove to bring good results for professionals. Apart from this, for those who are thinking of starting a new business apart from their main business or service, this time period will also prove to be good for them. This week will be very good for the students because seeing your hard work your parents will be happy with you. So that you will be able to get a new book or laptop from them. With this, you will be able to do your studies with more concentration than before.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week is going to be a bit better from the health point of view as well. However, this week you have to pay special attention to some things, such as exercise or yoga in the park when you get the time and walk for about 30 minutes regularly in the morning and evening. This week, you can spend a lot of money on someone of the opposite sex to attract them against your will. Which will cause you trouble later. Therefore, while spending money on others, it would be better for you to act wisely at this time. This week it is possible that there may be family discord among other family members, due to which family peace may also be disturbed. However, during this time you are only instructed to avoid interfering in the affairs of others, otherwise, you may get entangled in their disputes as well. Will be seen repeating past mistakes again. Apart from studies, students of this zodiac can spend all their time this week fulfilling their comforts. However, by the time you realize its negative consequences, it will be too late.

Gemini

Ganesha says time will be especially good in terms of health and you will take good care of your family members on the basis of your good health. With this, your respect in the family is also likely to increase. Overall, this week will be better for you in terms of health. This week people will notice your hard work and dedication and you will be likely to get some financial benefits from it. However, during this time there is a strong possibility that your spouse will help you get out of any problem by giving you financial help. This week will bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your family life. You can plan to visit a religious place or a relative's place with the whole family. All those people at the workplace, who were coming in the way of your success, will be seen sliding before your eyes. This will increase your morale as well as increase your confidence and you will be able to try to complete every task faster than before. Thinking and clothes reflect the personality of a person, so it would be better for you to take special care of this while going to school or college. Otherwise, it may harm your image.

Cancer

Ganesha says you can make exercise or yoga a part of your life during this time. Because at this time the favorable movement of many planets and constellations will encourage you to pay special attention to your health. So to take the best and proper advantage of it. This week you will have to face many new financial plans in your life. In such a situation, if for some reason you suddenly have to take a decision related to money, then before that consider its merits and demerits thoroughly and only then take a decision. Otherwise, you may have to bear the loss. This week you will be angry with yourself as you will feel that you are not able to live your life on your own terms due to family interference. In such a situation, your nature regarding this matter will be seen to be uprooted even towards the members of the house. This week, the people associated with the business sector of this zodiac will be able to get favorable results from the position of many planets and constellations. In such a situation, they are also likely to earn a good income in various fields. This week many students will be seen fighting for a secluded place to study. It is possible that for some reason there is too much noise around you due to which you feel completely unable to concentrate. In such a situation, you can also decide to do your studies by going to a friend or a quiet place.

Leo

Ganesha says your health will improve this week, but the ups and downs going on in different areas of life can make you a little restless. So if you want to find peace of mind then you will need to spend some time with your close friends. This whole week you will have to spend money in different areas of your life, due to which you may feel short of money. In such a situation, at this time you will need to make the right strategy at the beginning regarding financial matters. With this, you will be able to curb many of your unnecessary expenses. This week you will get the support of your elder brother and sister more than expected. Because of this, you will be able to get out of any big trouble. However, for this, you are advised to express your problems in front of them without any hesitation. Businessmen will have to avoid sharing anything related to their business with everyone this week. Because you have to understand that even sharing your plan with everyone can sometimes land you in big trouble. This week, the people of your zodiac may have to work extra hard in their efforts in the field of education. Your morale may be shaken, so remember that to be successful, forget the obstacles in life and keep moving forward.

Virgo

Ganesha says it would be better to eat home-cooked food instead of ordering food from outside and walking for about 30 minutes daily to cook. This week it will be very important for you that you will not have to spend so much on your close ones due to emotions, due to which you will have to face financial problems later. It would be better for you to spend even your smallest expenses this week with a proper budget. With this, you will be able to save your money to a great extent. This week there is a possibility that the program of going on a trip with the family in the east direction may get postponed for some time due to the ill health of a family member. This will make you and the children of the house appear somewhat unhappy. This week will prove to be auspicious for you. Many natives will get many auspicious opportunities to go on foreign trips. With this, you will be able to establish many suitable sources for your development while learning something new. The auspicious position of the planets is going to be extremely lucky for you this week. Also, if you are associated with the field of higher education, then the middle and last part of the week will prove to be very auspicious for you. This week you will not face any difficulty in understanding every subject properly.

Libra

Ganesha says this week your mental troubles can destroy your physical happiness. Whose negative influence can distract you from your goals, and affect the workplace? At the beginning of this week itself, all kinds of financial problems coming into your life will be removed and by improving it, it will be easy for you to buy many essential things in the middle of the week. With this, you will be seen increasing your comfort. Throughout this week, you will get proper support from your siblings from time to time and with their help only you will be able to run your family life smoothly. So it would be better for you to keep talking about this with your siblings. At this time, the burden of responsibilities may increase on you in connection with work from the beginning. This will lead to progress in your career, but these new responsibilities may give you some mental stress. In such a situation, try to stay away from all kinds of stress by keeping yourself calm. This week, students may have to face some kind of rebuke from parents or elders regarding their studies. This will keep you in a bad mood for the whole week. In such a situation, do not do any such work from the beginning, due to which you will be in trouble.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week will be better than usual for you in terms of health. Although there will be some minor physical problems in between, still during this time your health will improve a lot as compared to last time and you will feel positive changes in your health. This week married people will be able to get financial benefits from their in-laws' side. With this, you will be able to get rid of many types of financial problems coming into your life. In such a situation, while investing this money in the right place, you are advised to take time to think carefully. Otherwise, you can harm yourself. Your relatives or friends will help you to talk and contact this week, people whom you rarely meet. Because this time is going to be especially good for you to re-develop and improve your old relationships. Self-employed businessmen of this amount will get more success this week. This will give them due respect in society as well as in the family and this will help them to motivate themselves for better performance. This week many students will be seen wasting most of their time on social media. This may give them negative results in the upcoming competitive exams as well. In such a situation, it would be better for you to focus on your studies while avoiding the misuse of your phone or laptop.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week you may feel a lack of necessary confidence in yourself. Because of this, you will not be able to take any important decisions. So you have to remember that a lot rests on your shoulders and you need to think about it and make the right and clear decisions on time. This week is going to be very good in terms of economic life. It is advised to take some care while driving. Because it is possible that due to its deterioration, you will have to spend your money on it as well. Do not behave rudely with your family members even by mistake this week. Behave with dignity, especially with elders. Otherwise, if you don't do this, the peace of the family can be disturbed. This will make you feel the most mental stress. For those natives of your zodiac who are already working in a foreign company, there is a strong possibility of getting a big promotion or benefit this week, due to which your seniors at the workplace will appreciate your work and so will your colleagues during this period. Will be seen giving you full cooperation. This week you will see a lack of confidence. In such a situation, you are advised not to make the mistake of underestimating your abilities and have faith in your hard work and dedication. Otherwise, you will not be able to take the right decision.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week you should avoid working beyond your capacity because your body's immunity will be a little weak. So it would be better for you to take rest during this time. This week you have to understand that spending more than your capacity by opening your hands in front of others is not wise, it is a foolish act. Understand this thing and avoid doing this, only then you will be able to save your money. This week you will be able to get complete relief from all the ups and downs in your family life. This positive atmosphere will be seen in the family. Especially if your father had any health issues, they are likely to improve. As a result, you will get an opportunity to spend time with them and get their support. You will also not hesitate to adopt any kind of illegal activity this week to gain momentum in your career, but you will have to do so for some time. Will give you satisfaction, but in the coming time, you will find yourself trapped in some big trouble. So avoid doing any wrong thing. Students who do not have much to study this week can apply for any online course. With this, they will not only get a good chance to enhance their potential but will also see auspicious results in the coming times.

Aquarius

Ganesha says you will have enough time for yourself this week, so take advantage of the opportunity and go for a walk for good health and if possible do some small exercises at home. There will be some reduction in your workload this week, due to which a lot of your time may be wasted in sitting idle. In such a situation, instead of just sitting idle, you have to do something so that you can increase your earning potential by using your time properly. You often make more promises to others than you can handle, which gets you into trouble even when you don't want to. But this week you have to avoid doing so. Otherwise, you may lose your credibility. So promise only what you are capable of delivering. If you agree that time is money, then you must take all necessary steps this week to reach the top of your potential, without delay. Otherwise, you will keep thinking and someone else will overtake you. 'Sometimes we lose and sometimes we win' and you are also well aware of this. But whenever you face failure in education, you hurt yourself by completely forgetting this fact. And something similar will be more likely to happen with you this week.

Pisces

Ganesha says to give yourself some rest by taking time out from work as much as possible this week. Because you have gone through a lot of mental pressure in the past. Hence, keeping yourself entertained by indulging in new activities this week will prove to be very helpful in taking physical rest. That's why it will be better for you to keep your distance from more tiring tasks. This week you will have to discuss saving money with your family and near and dear ones from the very beginning, otherwise, you may have to face a financial crunch at the end. Many problems may have to be faced on the way this week. This week your life partner will help you to establish harmony in the family and he/she will prove to be the most helpful for you in this. Chances are also being made that you will suddenly get a good gift from your relatives and friends. Your inner strength will prove to be your biggest strength this week. Because during this time you will be seen helping others while maintaining your influence at work. Seeing your cooperation, even your enemies and opponents will become your friends. With this, you will be able to get auspicious results in the future. Most of all this week you have to understand that it is not possible to be successful all the time. Because of the failure, you will get this week, you will lack confidence. Due to this, many doubts going on in your mind can bother you.

