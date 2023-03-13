Mars transit in Gemini: Unfavourable for Scorpios; delay in marriage-related matters for Sagittarius

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mars transit in Gemini

Mars transit in Gemini: According to astrology, on March 13, 2023, Mars is going to transit in Gemini. The effect of the zodiac change of Mars is going to affect all 12 zodiac signs. Although, as a result, some special funds will help. This planetary transit will have auspicious and inauspicious effects on various zodiac signs. But there are some zodiac signs as well, who are getting benefits during this period. Let us know from astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla what will be its effect on any zodiac sign.

Aries

The effect of Mars while transiting in Aries will give mixed and many unexpected results. There will be an increase in courage, but differences with younger members or brothers in the family may increase. Will get the benefit of traveling abroad. Interest in religion and spirituality will increase. Efforts made for jobs or citizenship in abroad companies will be successful. On the strength of your energy and might, you will easily win over even the most difficult situations.

Taurus

The effect of Mars transiting in Taurus cannot be said to be very good. Will have to face psychic disturbance due to family discord. Be careful about health, especially the problem related to the right eye. Do not lend more money to anyone during this period, otherwise, the given currency will not be received on time. Keeping a check on your stubbornness and enthusiasm, if you keep your plans confidential, you will get more success. Stay away from pointless disputes.

Gemini

While transiting in Gemini, Mars will not only make you energetic but will also make you more combative. Your own will try to humiliate you but will not be able to succeed. Avoid taking more loans in the middle of this period. The means of income will increase. The ancestral property will also be received. The opinion taken and the task done will be appreciated. If you want to apply for any kind of government tender in central or state government departments, then the planetary transit will be favourable from that point of view as well.

Cancer

Due to the transit of Mars in Cancer, you will have to face excessive running and expenses. There is a possibility of getting unpleasant news from friends and relatives living abroad. If you want to buy land and property, then the transit of the planet will be gainful. Even in court cases, the signs of the verdict come in your favor. Many times you will feel that the hard work you are doing is not getting the same result, do not let this thinking dominate you considering it as planetary yoga.

Leo

The effect of Mars transit in Leo is no less than a boon for you, which can achieve success in whatever you want. Good relations will be created with high officials. Efforts made in the direction of employment will be prosperous. Social responsibilities will increase. Despite all this, the situation of tension will remain due to one reason or the other. Don't let differences grow with senior brothers or elder members, the responsibility of the kid will be fulfilled.

Virgo

The prestige of Mars will increase while transiting in Virgo. If you want to try your destiny in politics too, then this is a good opportunity, take advantage of it. If you want to apply for tender in government departments then also the opportunity will be favorable. If the student class also wants to go abroad for studies, then from that point of view also this planet will remain transitory and beneficial. The responsibility of the kid will be fulfilled and the worries related to it will also go away.

Libra

The transit effect of Mars will be very assorted and will give unexpected results. There will be obstacles in the beginning in the work you are doing but in the end, you will be successful. With the strength of your energy and indomitable courage, you will easily overcome adverse conditions. Interest in religion and spirituality will increase. Applying for service or visa etc. in abroad companies will also be prosperous.

Scorpio

The influence of Mars during transit will bring more ups and downs, especially health concerns which can be troubling. Avoid being a victim of any conspiracy even in the workplace. It would be prudent to settle disputes and matters related to court cases outside. Matters related to the paternal property will be settled. Do not let the condition of separatism arise in the family members. Will discharge family responsibilities well despite adverse circumstances.

Sagittarius

There will be a slight delay in marriage-related matters due to the effect of the transit of Mars. Stopped work in the departments of the central or state government will be completed. Some estrangement may also increase from the in-laws' side. If you work on keeping your strategies and plans confidential, you will get more achievement. There are indications of the decision coming in your favor in matters of dispute and court. Your own people will keep plotting, be careful.

Capricorn

Mars will give great success while transiting. If you want to start any big work or make any contract, then from that point of view the planetary results will be favorable. There are indications of the decision coming in your favor in court cases. Will get the benefit of traveling abroad. Efforts made for jobs and citizenship in foreign companies will also be successful. Good news will also be received from friends and relatives. Despite all this, pay attention to your health.

Aquarius

You may face many unexpected results due to the effect of Mars transit in Aquarius, especially students, and students participating in the competition will have to put in more effort to get good marks in the examination. The means of income will increase. Will also get the cooperation of high officials. Do not let the condition of separatism arise from elder family members and senior brothers. The responsibility of the kid will be fulfilled. Possibility of childbirth and outbreak for the new couple.

Pisces

While transiting for Pisces natives, Mars will face many unexpected results, including the possibility of job promotion and getting a new contract. Avoid theft of luggage during travel. There is a possibility of getting unpleasant news from relatives. Due to one reason or another other you will have to face family discord and mental disturbance. Your own will try to let you down, be careful.

Read More Astrology News