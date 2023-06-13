Jupiter Remedies: Weak Guru grah in Kundli impacts success and financial benefits; know remedies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Weak Guru grah in Kundli impacts success and financial benefits

Jupiter Remedies: Guru Grah needs to be balanced as it is the planet of loyalty and understanding. No matter how strong the other planets are in your birth chart, it is up to the location of Jupiter that decides how long you will enjoy the progress. If Jupiter is weak in your horoscope then no matter how much success or fame you have achieved, everything will come to naught in no time. In palmistry, when this planet is talked about, then the index finger and the mountain below it are considered to be the place of Jupiter.

If you have been told that your Jupiter is weak, then take a look at the signs that will confirm whether you have such a condition or not. And if this situation is reflected in your life then below are some remedies which will help you to deal with sin planet.

Symptoms of weak Jupiter

Read on to know which signs make sure that Jupiter is not in the right place or position in your birth chart.

Weak Jupiter affects the knowledge of a person. One suffers due to a lack of knowledge.

Due to weak Jupiter, the person may suffer in society.

Due to weak Jupiter, the person does not get real fame in society.

Due to weak Jupiter, the person easily dominates others.

In the absence of Guru's strength, the native finds it difficult to convince others.

Hair loss or regular hair loss.

Will be blamed for all the mistakes you never made.

You will experience a little break in your studies.

You will lose your money or gold. As a result, you will have to wear jewelry of lesser value.

Your marriage will be delayed.

You can have children even after many years of your marriage.

You will not believe in religion due to which people around you will consider you a rebel.

You will suffer from problems related to liver failure.

Diabetes and obesity are some of the health problems you will see.

You will never be respected or loved by teachers.

Your skin will have a dry texture.

These are some of the signs that show that your Jupiter is in a weak situation and you should do and don't do something about it.

What Not to Do in a Weak Jupiter:

Strengthen your Jupiter with the help of remedies that are highly effective in helping you fight the problems caused by this planet.

Apply sandalwood or turmeric paste on the forehead daily.

Don't forget to wear gold jewelry as it complements the planet Jupiter.

If possible, wear a yellow cap or cover it with a yellow scarf.

Do not swim in water bodies like rivers or seas and never take a bath in the open air.

Do not eat non-vegetarian food.

Do not drink alcohol.

Always keep your nose clean. And before doing any new work, make sure to clean it.

Always take the blessings of your parents before starting any new work.

Donate sweets or bananas to orphans and old people.

Always help your brothers and sisters as much as possible.

Donate turmeric regularly for 8 days in a temple before starting anything new.

Meditation is very effective even in a weak Jupiter.

Take care of your teachers.

Visit the temple whenever possible.

Selfless service to society and the needy is also recommended.

Consume jaggery, banana, and sugarcane.

All these remedies are suggested in astrology to take care of weak Jupiter in your horoscope.

