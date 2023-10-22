Horoscope Today, October 23: Taurus' work will be completed; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 23

Horoscope Today 23 October: Today is the ninth day of Ashwin Shukla Paksha and Monday. Navami Tithi will last till 5.45 pm today. Today is the ninth day of Shardiya Navratri. Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 5.14 pm today evening. Apart from this, after completing the whole day today, Panchak will start at 4.23 am. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 22 October 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today it would be appropriate to take advice from elders to complete any pending work. Happiness will come in the lives of married people. New doors of success will open for the youth. Today you are ready to do some work. We will consider the method, and due to this, the work will be completed on time and easily. This evening you will plan to go to a birthday party. Today is going to be a good day for students. You will get a chance to spend some time with children, which will make them very happy. There will be more sweetness in the lovemate's relationship. Offer flowers to the mother, children will progress.

Taurus

Today your mind will be happy. You will get mental peace once your personal problem is resolved. Your work will be completed well in the workplace. You will need help with some work, seek advice from a good friend in this matter. People who do stationery work are going to get more profit than expected today. Father will gift you some necessary items today. Today you will get relief from health-related problems. Today your day will be spent with elders. Perform Aarti of Maa Durga, there will be happiness and prosperity in the house.

Gemini

Your day will be full of happiness. Today only humility and flexibility in your behavior can bring you success. Today, intimacy in family relationships will increase. Those who are associated with politics do not have any big responsibility. Today your popularity among people will increase. Doing business on a small scale will bring huge benefits. Today will be a day to increase sweetness in relationships for lovemates. There are chances of students getting success. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, you will get opportunities for progress in the workplace.

Cancer

Your day will be normal. You need to make decisions carefully. If you run your own business, you should pay attention to your words while talking to anyone. From this, you can learn some important things. Some new people will be impressed by your talk and want to join you. You will get help from your brother in some work. Today is going to be a good day for teachers. Light a ghee lamp in front of Mother Goddess, there will be prosperity in business.

Leo

Today you will be worry-free in every way. The day will be very good for women. Students associated with the commerce field will get to learn something good. There are chances of people working in jobs getting promotions today. Today you are likely to make financial gains in business. If you are planning to buy a vehicle then today is a good day. Your spouse will gift you some necessary items today. Take blessings of the girl, respect in the society.

Virgo

Today everyone will try to get along with you. For those who are involved in court matters, their work will be completed on time today. You will get support from juniors in completing the new project in the office. You will organize some religious programs at home. Today, away from unnecessary complications, you will spend your free time at a temple. There are chances of going on a trip, and the journey will be pleasant for you. 11 of the mantra of Mata Siddhidatri, chant it again and again, and new paths of progress will open.

Libra

Today your pending important work will be completed on time. People who are associated with theatre, are going to get golden opportunities today. People associated with politics are going to get new responsibilities today. Today about work and family relationships, you will maintain harmony between them. Today there will be sweetness in your marital relationship. There are chances of promotion for those who are working. Today we will spend time with children in the evening by playing games at home. Luck will be on your side.

Scorpio

You will remain happy throughout the day. Whatever work you start today. It will be completed on time. There is a possibility of getting a chance to start a new relationship. People of this zodiac sign who are in government will get some good news. If you are thinking of starting a new business, you will get support from your family. Today your attention will be focused on completing some household work. Your financial situation today will improve. Visit Mother, there will be happiness in life.

Sagittarius

It is a special day for you. Today you will achieve a new position in life. Today you will have to take help from someone to get profit in business. Also today you will have to stay away from debates so that you can concentrate on your work. For those who are fashion designers, good creative thoughts will come to their mind today. Today the social work done by you will be appreciated. People involved in transport work will make profits. Offer coconut to Mother Goddess, and business-related problems will be solved.

Capricorn

Your day is going to be normal. Consult a good doctor today to solve your eye problem, you will feel better. You will work hard so that the results will be in your favour. People who are businessmen may face financial ups and downs today, but everything will be fine soon. If you are confused about something for a long time, then share it with your spouse, and your mind will get peace. Today is going to be a good day for students. Feed bread to the cow, you will be successful in work.

Aquarius

It is going to be a very good day for you. Courage will increase in you and you will be able to do courageous work. You will get the benefit of homeland. Those who are writers, their ideas will be respected today. Being active on social media will prove to be very beneficial for you. You will have to work patiently so that you will get full results of your work. Today you will talk to an old friend. Unmarried people will get good marriage proposals today. Children should concentrate more on playing than studying. Donate cotton wicks at religious places, you will find new paths to progress.

Pisces

Today you will be successful in completing your planned tasks quickly. People of this zodiac sign who do iron business will get more profits than expected today. You will receive a gift from your brother today. There is a need to take special care of the health of the elderly. Today you will work in an environment favorable to you at work. Students waiting to go out for higher education will get proper opportunities. A solution will emerge. Take the blessings of elders, financial situation will be better.

