Horoscope Today, October 21: Capricorn to flourish in career, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today

Today is Saptami Tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Saptami Tithi will last till 9.54 pm. Today is the seventh day of Navratri. Sukarma Yoga will last till 12.36 pm. Also today, Tripushkar Yoga will start from 7.54 pm till 9.54 pm. Apart from this, Purvashada Nakshatra will remain till 7.54 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how October 21, 2023, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which colour and number will be lucky for you.

Aries

Today is a good day for you. Today you will suddenly get money from new sources, which will make your day happy. Goddess Kalratri will remove all the obstacles from your life. Today, your spouse will help you in taking your business forward. You will keep yourself ready to complete any new project. Today is going to be a great day for professors. Health will be much better today than before. Take blessings of Mother for progress. We will find ways.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number- 5

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today will bring new changes in careers for students. Today, on the seventh day of Navratri, Maa Kalratri will maintain happiness and peace in your family. With the support of luck, you will be success in some special work. If you are starting a new business, then definitely take the advice of the elders in the house. Today everyone will listen to you carefully. You will gift some necessary items to your spouse today. Chant the mantras of Mother Kalratri, you will get relief from troubles.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 1

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get to know such things from a stranger due to which new changes can come in your life. You should not lose any opportunity today. Life partner's suggestions

You will get some new means of earning money. You will get support from friends in some special work. There are chances of getting a promotion in a job. Students will get some new projects. Take special care of your health today. Offer things made of jaggery to Goddess Durga, sweetness will increase in family relationships.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today is going to be a special day for you. People of this zodiac sign who do their own business are likely to get profits. Today on the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Goddess Kalratri will bring only happiness in your life. You will spend more time with children. Children will be influenced by your words. Due to your contact with a high official, you will benefit in government work. Women's responsibilities regarding household work will increase. Offer red chunari to the mother, and the obstacles in marriage will be removed.

Lucky colour – Purple

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today is going to be a mixed day. By worshiping Maa Kalratri today, you will remain away from all kinds of fears, etc. Today the enemy side will keep its distance from you. You will get complete success in office work. Officials will be impressed by your work. Today, if you work with the advice of an experienced person, you will get success. People involved in electronic work will benefit more financially today. Offer cloves to Mother Goddess, you will get opportunities for promotion.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

Virgo

Today you will get the full support of luck. If your work is related to an educational institution, there will be profit today. The day is favorable for professional progress. Today, on the seventh day of Navratri, Maa Kalratri will help you in making things better. Today you will be influenced by someone. Spending some time with your spouse will be good for your relationship. You will talk on the phone with someone who will definitely benefit you in the future. Go to the Durga temple and offer fruits, you will get good results from your hard work.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 3

Libra

Today will be a favourable day for you. Instead of being hasty in any work, one should work with patience. You should avoid any kind of travel today, go on a journey only if it is absolutely necessary. today in the Office. Do not ignore mistakes in any work. Today you can do some work for society, which will increase your fame and respect. With the help of friends, any of your wishes will be fulfilled. Offer sugar candy to Maa Durga at home. There will be an atmosphere of peace.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 6

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. People doing contract work will get a new contract today. People in the office will praise your work a lot. Today you will get some great success in the field of education.

With the grace of Goddess Kaalratri, your work will be completed well. Your treasury will remain full. You will get full support from friends. Fashion designing students of this zodiac sign will get to learn something new. offering of khoya to Maa Durga. Apply it, there will be happiness in life.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 8

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will talk to a special relative and will discuss starting a business with them. Today you will make a new plan to control your expenses. Today You will get applause for completing your work well. Mother Goddess will make your journey successful. You will remain financially strong. You should avoid making any major decisions today. Today, on the seventh day of Navratri, hand to Maa Kalratri. Greet them together, all will be well with you.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 7

Capricorn

Today family happiness will increase. Today you will make some good decisions regarding your career. Today you will be successful in completing your tasks on time. Before investing in any property, definitely discuss it at home. Students studying medicine will get the support of a big doctor today. Today you will talk to a close relative on the phone. You will enjoy talking to them. Offer sweets made from gram flour to Mother Goddess, she will remain happy the whole day.

Lucky colour – Maroon

Lucky number- 1

Aquarius

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today, an introduction to higher officials will be useful for you. There are chances of progress in a career. You will have a good time with your family in the evening. Decisions taken in advance will give you better results. With the grace of Maa Kalratri, you will be successful in maintaining harmony with everyone in the office. You will perform some family work very well, due to which the family members will be happy with you. Offer clothes to Mother Goddess, everyone will be happy with you.

Lucky colour – Magenta

Lucky number- 5

Pisces

Today your day will be favorable for you. The day is good for implementing new ideas in the workplace. Whatever work you think of doing today, you will be successful in it. You will also get support from your family in completing household tasks. Today you will get a chance to do an internship with a good lawyer. The respect of people associated with politics will increase. If your lovemate talks about your marriage at home today, things can get resolved. Chant the mantras of Maa Kalratri today, your relationships will remain better.

Lucky colour – Gray

Lucky number- 3

Also Read: Transit of Mercury in Libra: Unfavourable for Aries and Capricorn; Know about other zodiac signs

Read More Astrology News