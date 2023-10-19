Transit of Mercury in Libra: Unfavourable for Aries and Capricorn; Know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Transit of Mercury in Libra

On Thursday, October 19, planet Mercury is transiting from Virgo to Libra. Due to this, Trigrahi Yoga is being formed because the Sun and Mars are already present in Libra. At the same time, Budhaditya Yoga is also being formed. In Vedic astrology, Mercury, the lord of Gemini and Virgo, has been described as the planet responsible for intelligence, knowledge, and reasoning power. If the position of Mercury is strong in the horoscope, the person gets success in life and luck also favours him. If the position of Mercury in the horoscope is not correct then one has to face many kinds of problems.

After Sun and Mars, the transit of Mercury in Libra will affect all the 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces including the country and the world. Some zodiac signs will be blessed while some zodiac signs have to face ups and downs. Now, let us know what effect the transit of Mercury in Libra will have on all the zodiac signs.

Aries

When Mercury enters Aries, you may face some obstacles in the work you are doing. Due to a lack of luck, you will have to take full care of your health. To achieve success, you need to plan and work during the transit period. Aries people will have to concentrate on working promptly, otherwise, losses may occur. During the transit period, there may be difficulty in maintaining coordination with your spouse.

Taurus

People of the Taurus zodiac sign will get the support of luck during the transit period, due to which they will be able to complete the development works. Most of the time will be spent on earning money and fulfilling the needs of the family. Your skill in doing your work will be appreciated by senior people. If you want to invest, you will get good profits during the transit period. You may also meet some special people, which will be of special benefit to you. Family life will be good and there will be mutual love between all the members.

Gemini

During the transit of Mercury, people of the Gemini zodiac will see new and positive energy and their immunity will become stronger. Investing in a new property will yield good profits and strengthen your financial position. There are chances of a member of the family getting a government job and the marriage of a member may be finalized, which will create a festive atmosphere at home.

Cancer

You will be successful in acquiring property and will also plan to go out somewhere with the family. During the transit period, luxuries will increase in the lives of people with the Cancer zodiac sign and they will also get back the stuck money. Employed people will get new opportunities during this period and there will be chances of an increase in income. You will always be successful in maintaining your dominance at work. Businessmen will make good financial gains during this period and will also plan to invest in some other businesses.

Leo

Employed people may get a big position and their income will also increase. There are chances of good financial gain for those running a shop or business, which will strengthen their financial situation. Will take care of fulfilling the needs of the family and will have good relations with the spouse. Relationships with siblings will become stronger and there will be a good increase in wealth. You may have to run around because of some children's work, but you will definitely get success.

Virgo

Luck will fully support you and family members will also progress well. Will take full care of the needs of the family and will also get a chance to go abroad. Employed people may get a call from some other company during the transit period, which will make them happy and will also lead to progress in their careers. There are chances of good profits for businessmen. You will plan to go to a pilgrimage site with your parents and may also make good financial gains from the government sector.

Libra

You will be happy to see the progress of your children and you will get full support from your spouse. You will have a good time with the small children of the house and the investments made during this period will prove beneficial. Employed people and businessmen will get good profits during the transit period and there will be auspicious opportunities for an increase in wealth. House renovation work can be started during this period. During this period, you will get relief from the health-related problem which you have been facing for some time.

Scorpio

You can go on a long-distance journey, which will give you satisfaction and will also be successful in fulfilling your ambitions. During this period, the leadership abilities and efficiency of Scorpio people will emerge. If you are planning to start a new business during the transit period, you will get good profits. Scorpio people should take full care of their health during this period, otherwise, they may have to spend money on health-related problems.

Sagittarius

During this time, you will be successful in making business contacts and will be seen accomplishing your objectives. Sagittarius people may have to take loans to meet their needs during this period, so keep your expenses under control. Those in love life will get recognition of their relationship from the family, which will keep the mind happy. People with the Sagittarius zodiac sign should avoid working out of excessive enthusiasm, otherwise, mistakes may be made.

Capricorn

During this period, you may face difficulties in earning profit in the workplace. Also, due to not getting proper recognition from the authorities, you will plan for a change in career. During this period, take full care of your health and avoid eating outside, otherwise, stomach-related problems may also occur. There is a possibility of some dispute with the brothers over some issues. Your relationship with your mother will be good and with her help, many of your tasks will be completed. Students will concentrate on studies and their interest in religious activities will increase.

Aquarius

You can start a new business during the transit period, it will bring good profits. You will be successful in saving more during this period, this will strengthen your financial position. Employed people will be able to recognize their potential in front of their colleagues and officers during the transit period. If you are planning to do business in partnership then postpone it for some time. Family life will be good and you can purchase some luxury items for home.

Pisces

Pisces people will be able to explore new strategies for business during this period. This is a great time to improve your relationship with your spouse, this will strengthen the trust and love between the two. Employed people will get new opportunities for career advancement and businessmen may have to make some foreign trips to get profits. You may spend some money on your father's health.

