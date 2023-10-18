Horoscope Today, October 19: Hard work will pay off for Libra, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 19

Today is the fifth day of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Panchami Tithi will last till 12.32 pm. Today is the fifth day of Navratri. After completing the whole day today, there will be Shobhan Yoga till 5:08 am tomorrow. Also, Jyestha Nakshatra will remain till 9:04 pm tonight. Apart from this, the Lalita Panchami fast will also be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 19 October 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Aries people, today will be a good day for you. You will try to work better in your workplace. You will get success in the work done with hard work. Students of this zodiac sign will get a chance to work on new projects in college. Government work that has been pending for a long time will be completed today. Today, if you do such things that make you happy, it will be even better if you avoid interfering in the matters of others. Today you will fulfill your responsibilities well.

Lucky colour – Green

Lucky number – 8

Taurus

Taurus people, today will be a favourable day for you. Children will give you some good news, which will make all the family members happy. In terms of health, you will feel healthy. Motivate yourself to be more optimistic today, this will increase your confidence and make your behavior flexible. Today you will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. Your name will be in some creative work. You will take new steps to improve your future. Today your positive thinking will help in your work.

Lucky colour – Pink

Lucky number – 6

Gemini

People of the Gemini zodiac sign, your day will be profitable today. You will try to control your expenses. Today your friends at work will increase. Students of this zodiac sign will get support from teachers. Your ambitions will increase in the coming time, to fulfill which you will work hard. Today everyone will be impressed by your words. People associated with politics will get some new responsibilities today. Today you are religious.

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky number – 3

Cancer

People of Cancer zodiac, today has brought new happiness for your family. You will spend more time with family members. It will be a little difficult for you to take any decision today. You will get a chance to participate in social programs, which will bring you in contact with influential people. Due to excessive work in the office, plans to meet a relative will have to be cancelled. There will be more financial gain in some work than expected. You need to be careful in money transactions.

Lucky colour – Red

Lucky number – 2

Leo

Leo people, today is going to be a great day for you. You will go to meet a relative or go to their house. People associated with politics will have some big success today. Don't worry too much, everything changes with time. Today you will get a chance to attend some social functions. People will be influenced by your words and try to connect with you. Today will be beneficial for engineers of this zodiac sign. Bow your head before Mother, there will be an increase in business.

Lucky colour – White

Lucky number – 2

Virgo

Virgo people, today your day will be full of confidence. You will have to fulfill many related responsibilities, which you will handle well. You will get help from people working with you. Today you can take some important steps to strengthen your business, for which someone close to you can help you financially. Today is a good day to enhance your personality. Also, today will be a day that will bring the fruits of the hard work done earlier. Today, touch the feet of the girl and seek her blessings, your hard work will bear fruit.

Lucky colour – Orange

Lucky number – 4

Libra

Libra people, today will be a good day for you. Keep your mind calm while doing any work. With this, your work will be completed easily. Today you should make big decisions related to money thoughtfully. Regain your confidence. To achieve this, express your views openly. Will go with family members to some religious places to visit the Mother Goddess. You will get advice from an experienced person in court matters. Today is going to be a good day for students. Offer flowers to Skanda Mata, your hard work will yield better results.

Lucky colour – Purple

Lucky number – 3

Scorpio

Scorpio people, today will be a great day for you. Today will be a successful day for students of this zodiac sign. You will get good news related to any competitive exam. Today you may meet special people through friends, which will prove beneficial in the future. Today there will be stability in the economic sector. You will have some happy moments with friends. You will benefit from the support of a special person. Worship Goddess Durga, your income will increase.

Lucky colour – Green

Lucky number – 5

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people, today will be a great day for you. Today you will get more profit in business than expected. The opinion of elders will prove useful for you in completing any household work. Today you will get support from friends in times of need. Today, concentrate on important work and avoid emotional matters. People looking for a job will get a call from a big company today. If women want to start a home industry, today will be a good day. Light a ghee lamp in front of Mother Goddess, you will get support from other people in life.

Lucky colour – Brown

Lucky number – 9

Capricorn

Capricorn people, your day will be fine today. Today you will try to improve your behaviour, this will increase your respect among people. Some of your work will take more time, due to which you will have to stay late in the office. Students with this zodiac sign need to pay more attention to their studies today. Today will be a busy day for accountants of this zodiac sign. There will be familiarity in family relationships. Your spouse will give you a reason to be happy today. Recite Durga Stotra, health will remain good.

Lucky colour – Peach

Lucky number – 1

Aquarius

People of Aquarius sign, today your day will be full of happiness. You will make people agree with your plans. Today sweetness will increase in your family relationships. Everyone will be happy. Seniors in the office will be happy to see your work. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one. Today we will try to identify the shortcomings within ourselves and remove them. Your parents will give you a gift, this will keep your face happy throughout the day. Today is a favorable day for students in the technical field.

Lucky colour – Black

Lucky number – 9

Pisces

People of Pisces, today your day will be full of enthusiasm in many ways. Today your day will be spent more travelling. Family members will give you good advice today. People will connect with you after being impressed by your good personality. Today your business will make more money than expected. If you want to change jobs today, then do it thoughtfully. Receiving some good news by this evening will create a happy atmosphere at home. There will be more sweetness in the relationship between love mates. Offer red chunari to the mother and the pending money will be returned.

Lucky colour – Magenta

Lucky number – 7

