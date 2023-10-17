Horoscope Today, October 18: Good news awaits Aries, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today

Today is Chaturthi Tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will last till 1:13 pm today. Today is the fourth day of Navratri. Ayushman Yoga will last till 8:18 am. Also, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 9.01 pm. Apart from this, Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 18 October 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a special day for you. Children will give you some good news, which will make all the family members happy. In terms of health, you will feel healthy. Today you will get better results from the hard work done in the past. Your name will be in some creative work and you will get fame. You will get benefits in financial matters. You will take new steps to improve your future, in which you will also be successful. Your positive thinking will benefit you. Your positive thinking will benefit you. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, your important work will be completed.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will try to control your expenses. Students of this zodiac sign will get support from teachers. Today people will be impressed by your words and they will follow you. Today you may get some new responsibilities. You will receive a call for an interview from your favorite company. Today you will take an interest in religious activities. You will also be a part of some religious events. Fold your hands in front of Maa Kushmanda, your mind will get peace.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 3

Gemini

Today will be a favourable day for you. You can spend more time with your family. It will be difficult for you to take any decision today. Due to excessive work in the office, plans to travel somewhere with your spouse may get cancelled. Today your mind will be towards spirituality and you can organize a religious function. With the blessings of Mata Kushmanda, your married life is going to be happy. Offer betel leaf to Maa Durga, and your family problems will go away.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Cancer

Today your day will be mixed. Some relatives may suddenly come to your house, which will bring some good changes in the atmosphere of the house. Today you should avoid getting involved in any court case. While talking to someone, you should control your speech. of this amount. Today will be beneficial for engineers. The harder you work today, the more you will benefit. You will feel proud of the success of your children. Bow your head before Mother Kushmanda, there will be prosperity in business.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today will be a wonderful day for you. You will have to fulfill many family-related responsibilities, which you will handle well. You will get help from people working with you. With the help of friends, your work planning will be successful. Today is a good day to enhance your personality. Also, today will be a day of getting more profits with less hard work but do not give up hard work, keep doing it. You will easily complete the work that has been pending in the office for a long time. Besides, you will also get full support from your boss.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 4

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Keep your mind calm while doing any work, this will help in completing your work easily. You should make big decisions related to money only after careful consideration. You may be confused about some old matter, but soon everything will be fine. Today it will be good for you to go out somewhere with your family. In court matters, you should take advice from an experienced person only. Offer flowers to Mother Kushmanda, you will soon get the fruits of your hard work.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 3

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today will be a good day for students of this zodiac sign. You will get some good news related to any competitive exam. There will be stability in the economic sector. Today you will spend happy moments with friends. People who are associated with the media field, their work will be appreciated today. Will make some new plans to complete office work. You will get support from a special person. Perform Aarti of Maa Durga, your income will increase.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. You will benefit from someone more than you expected. The opinion of elders will prove useful for you in completing any household work. Today is a good day for lovemates of this zodiac sign. There will be an opportunity to make big financial gains in business. Youth looking for a job will get a job in a big company today. Light a ghee lamp in front of Mother Kushmanda, you will get support from other people in life.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 9

Aquarius

Today your day will be favorable for you. Your day may be spent traveling. The business class of this zodiac sign will suddenly get some big financial gain. Your financial aspect will be stronger than before. Your spouse will be happy with your work. Will not get any good news till this evening. There will be an atmosphere of happiness. Lovemate will go to watch a movie. The newlyweds will visit some religious places today. Offer red chunari to Maa Durga, your status will increase in society.

Lucky colour – Magenta

Lucky number- 7

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. You will try to work better in your workplace. You will get success in the work done with hard work. College students of this zodiac sign will get a chance to work on a new project. Support from elders will help you advance your career. Long pending government work will be resolved today. Will fulfill your responsibilities well. The advice of friends will be very useful to you today. Offer cardamom to Mother Kushmanda, you will get happiness in life.

Lucky color- Green

Lucky number- 8

Also Read: Sun transits into Libra: Improvement in Aries health expected; beneficial for Cancers

Read More Astrology News