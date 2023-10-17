Sun transits into Libra: Improvement in Aries health expected; beneficial for Cancers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sun transits into Libra

Sun transits Libra on 17 October 2023 at 7:09 pm, while Venus will enter Libra from Virgo on the following day, 18 October 2023 at 9:24 pm. This transit of the Sun in Libra is considered important because at this time the Sun will come in the lower sign and will also move in Libra along with Ketu and the Sun will also have to face an eclipse. In such a situation, all the zodiac signs will be affected by the transit of the Sun in Libra. There will be turmoil in the lives of many zodiac signs during this transit.

Let us know what effect Tula Sankranti will have on your zodiac sign.

Aries

Due to the influence of planetary transit in October, Aries will see improvement in their health. Also, all your work will be done. Not only this, there are chances of you gaining money this month. The family atmosphere is also going to be very good.

Taurus

People of the Taurus zodiac sign may get promotions in jobs. Their location may change. Those who are preparing for competitive exams can perform well during this period. People associated with business will get more profits. Their financial condition will be better.

Gemini

Gemini can achieve new progress and get new opportunities during this transit. There are also possibilities for financial gain. Make thoughtful decisions. Don't rush.

Cancer

This transit can have auspicious effects on Cancerians. People associated with business will benefit. The financial situation will be better. Students who are preparing for the exam will be successful.

Leo

This transit will bring success in careers for the people of the Leo zodiac sign. During this time, your colleagues and your superiors at work are going to be very happy with you. Also, there will be an atmosphere of peace in the family.

Virgo

This transit will bring auspicious opportunities for you. Virgos can get their stuck money back. These people can get double the profit in business. This is a great time for those who want to make their career in the field of marketing, advocacy etc.

Libra

This transit will bring mixed results for the Librans. Employed people are expected to be successful and may also get promotions. Your financial condition is also going to be very good at this time.

Scorpio

This transit is going to be favourable for Scorpios. You can work with great enthusiasm and energy in your workplace during this period. During this period you may get a promotion.

Sagittarius

The transit of the Sun in Libra will bring career advancement for Sagittarius people. Not only this, but during this time you will have the ability to complete your tasks by working hard. You may also get a chance to go on a religious journey at this time. Your financial condition is also going to be very good at this time.

Capricorn

With the arrival of the Sun in Libra, Capricorns will get relief from the problems they are facing in the workplace. From a family point of view, Surya's relations with his father are going to be very good. At this time, many people of this zodiac sign can plan to buy a house, vehicle, or any other property.

Aquarius

This transit is auspicious signs for Aquarians. Time will be good for students who are preparing for exams. During this time, you may get a high position in your workplace. Not only this but during this time you will also be very popular socially among the people.

Pisces

This transit will be good for the people of Pisces, they will get family happiness. At this time, many people can plan to buy a house, vehicle, or any other property. Due to this, there will be an environment of pleasure in the family.

Read More Astrology News