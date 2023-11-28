Horoscope Today, November 29: Financial opportunities for Virgo; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Horoscope Today, November 29

Horoscope Today. 29 November 2023: Today is the Udaya Tithi of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha, Dwitiya and Wednesday. Dwitiya Tithi will last till 1:57 pm today. There will be Sadhya Yoga tonight at 8:54 pm. Also, Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain till 1:59 pm today. Apart from this, Venus will enter Libra at 1.02 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 29th November 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today your work will be completed easily. Today is a good day to complete any work or start any plan. You will attend a wedding celebration with your spouse. Family happiness and peace will remain. Today we will resolve any misunderstanding with a friend by talking to him. Today some new responsibilities may come at home, which you will fulfill well. Today is a good day for married people of this zodiac sign. You can gift a new car to make your spouse happy. Peach, 7

Taurus

Today you need to control your anger, otherwise, some people may oppose your words. Today you will get rid of work and spend time with children. Employees of this zodiac sign may get applause from the boss in the office today. Today will be a good day from a health point of view. Today is a good day for your lovemate, you will go out somewhere. Today you will come forward to help someone in need.

Gemini

Today is going to be favourable for you. Students of this zodiac sign preparing for government exams have chances of success. Today you will be ready to compromise wherever necessary. You will bring glory to your family with your ability. Today someone close will double your happiness. You may have to cancel plans to go on a log drive with your loved one. There will be sweet banter between the newly married couple, this will bring more sweetness to the relationship.

Cancer

Today your day will be full of new enthusiasm. You will get benefits according to the hard work you do. People will come to your house to create obstacles for your child's success. If your money has been stuck for a long time, you will get it today. Today your daily tasks will be completed easily. Today you will enjoy delicious food at home. Today you will have a cheerful and friendly nature with friends. Today your neighbors will praise you for your work. Your children will do their best in business. A good day will be spent with old friends.

Leo

People of this zodiac sign need to take care of their health. Also, it is a day to refresh your relationships with relatives. Today, the malfunction of machines in the office can become a cause of trouble. If you get scared and run away from any situation, it will not leave you, it is better to solve it at that time. Today suddenly there are chances of you getting good news, which will fill the life of you and your family members with happiness. You can plan to have dinner with the family at night.

Virgo

Friends, your day will be fine today. Your financial condition will be good. Investments made today will be beneficial to your prosperity and financial condition. You will progress in your work field and will also make some new plans. Your married life will be full of colours. Today there is a need to control your attitude with friends. Those inclined towards music will get a chance to sing in a show today, and people will praise you. Women should be careful while working in the kitchen.

Libra

Today, there is a need to proceed thoughtfully, it would be good for you to use your brain more than your heart. Today is an auspicious day for people of this zodiac sign who want to start a new business. Married life will remain happy. Travel will improve business relationships. The work for which you have been waiting for a long time will be completed today. Today is going to be a good day for students, they will make up their minds to join computer courses.

Scorpio

People of this zodiac sign who are involved in business should avoid investing today and investing money based on guesswork. Today you will spend some entertaining moments with family members. Business partners will cooperate in the work, due to which the pending work will be completed. Today your opponents will keep their distance from you. Today your reputation will increase. There will be more running around in office work. You can have an entertaining trip with friends. Today your married life is going to be good.

Sagittarius

Favourable day for Sagittarius. You will plan to travel somewhere with the family, there will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the family. Today you need to take some caution in transaction related matters. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with politics will organize their meeting today, some important topics will be discussed in the meeting. Today, there may be some hindrance in your government work due to non-completion of papers, but soon all the work will be solved. Loved ones can double your happiness today.

Capricorn

Profitable day for Capricorn. You may get the fruits of many years of hard work today. You will remain energetic throughout the day, your mind will remain engaged in work. For people of this zodiac sign who are associated with steel business, there are chances of more profits today. You will take special care that your words do not hurt anyone's sentiments. People of this zodiac sign trade in clothes. Today is a good day for them. Today there are chances of double profit in your business.

Aquarius

There are chances of success for students who are preparing for any competitive examination. The work you do in the society will be appreciated and your respect will increase. People will learn a lot from you from your good working style. Today your words will be given more importance in the family. Do not be careless in any way today. Today you will get a gift from your lovemates and will go out somewhere together. People working remotely will get a chance to meet family members today.

Pisces

Good day for Pisces. Your good behaviour. Will make you beloved by people. Some of your hidden opponents may spread rumors about you, you should ignore their words. If you want to invest in any business then definitely take advice from an expert. Your work will be appreciated in the office, juniors will learn a lot from your work. A good marriage proposal will come today for unmarried people. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. The day is good for students.

