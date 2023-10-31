Horoscope Today, November 1: Scorpio need to take care of health; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, November 1

Horoscope Today 01 November: Today is Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Chaturthi Tithi will last till 9.20 pm tonight. Karva Chauth's fast will be observed today. Along with this, Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast will also be observed. Parigh Yoga will last till 2:06 pm today. Apart from this, Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain visible throughout the day till 4:36 am in the morning. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 01 November 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today your day is going to bring happiness. Today you will get solutions to all your problems with the help of your parents, you will feel relaxed. Today your spouse will plan to do something special for you. People looking for jobs will get new job opportunities. Today is going to be a very good day for the farmers, crop yield will be good. People associated with politics will organize a meeting today, and people will be impressed by your words. Lovemates will plan a trip today.

Taurus

It will be a great day for you. You will meet some influential people, from whom you will learn some new things. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the field of journalism will be successful in their work. You will find an immediate way to solve any problem and will get support from seniors. Today you will be successful to a great extent in all your work. Businessmen will get huge benefits. Today is going to be a good day for students. You will get better guidance from teachers.

Gemini

Your day is going to bring new changes for you. You will suddenly get profit from some work, material comforts will increase. People of this zodiac sign who have stationery business will earn more profits than daily. Many opportunities for people associated with sports to prove themselves. Happiness will remain intact in family life. Today some relative may come to your house. Will decide to go to some religious place with my parents. The newly married couple will try to understand each other today.

Cancer

You will start your day with a calm mind. Your wealth will increase. Will plan to travel somewhere with friends. Today you should avoid getting involved in useless things. Your health is going to be fine today. You should avoid eating fried foods. Some of your important work may get halted for some time due to the non-completion of papers, but it will also be completed with the help of an officer. You will be honored for your efficiency in the office.

Leo

Your day will be full of enthusiasm. You will get your rights, which will make you happy. Will spend more and more time with family, and there will be mutual harmony between people. Listen carefully to your elders today, which will prove useful for you in the future. The day is going to be good for businessmen, today there will be profit as per their wish. Students will complete a project today with full interest. Your pending work will be completed today, which will also create new targets.

Virgo

It is going to be a good day for you. People associated with the media of this zodiac sign will get new achievements today, the day will be full of business. There are chances of you traveling in connection with business, your journey will be profitable. Positive changes around you will make your life better. Today you will help someone in need, and your good image will be created among the people. You will receive a gift from your lovemate today, which will keep your mind happy throughout the day. Students will perform better in any school competition today.

Libra

It is going to be a favorable day for you. Will make a plan to complete some household work with the children. Today you will get benefits from ancestral property. Today all your pending work will be completed easily. Students of the commerce field will get to learn something new today. Women, you can prepare and feed some new dishes to your family, which will create an atmosphere of happiness in your family. Today you can consult a good doctor for eye problems.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a busy day. The hard work that has been going on for many days will bear fruit today. Eating spicy food can affect your health. Your elder brother will discuss some topics with you. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with politics. You may have to rush about purchasing land and property. By adopting new technologies in work, the work will be completed quickly. Today you need to maintain control over your expenses.

Sagittarius

It is going to be a wonderful day for you. There will be many employment opportunities today. The day is great for people learning dance, you will get to learn something new from the choreographer. Students will be busy in their studies today and will get support from seniors in understanding any topic. Today you will spend time with family members. Seeing your commendable work, people will try to learn from you. Today you will be successful in completing tasks that have been pending for many days. The day is going to be good for your loved one.

Capricorn

You will remain confident today. If you are planning to go on a trip with your family, it will be completed soon. Your material comforts will remain intact. Luck will fully support you in doing new things. Be sure to do your due diligence before purchasing the property. Students will decide to prepare for any competitive exam today. The ongoing dispute between love mates will end today. Today your married life is going to be good.

Aquarius

Your day is going to bring new changes in your life. Those who are freshers will get a good job with the help of a friend. Today you will get relief from financial difficulties. You will get relief from health-related problems today. Today you will get some big responsibility, which you will fulfill very well. Lovemates will go somewhere today and plan lunch together. Today is going to be successful for students. A good relationship will come for the marriage of unmarried people.

Pisces

It will be a good start to your day. Even people who oppose you will appreciate your work. Today you will feel mentally at peace. Today you will continue to get financial help from relatives. You will be successful in fulfilling family responsibilities. Those doing home decoration work have chances of success only after hard work. Today you will take help from a colleague to complete the work. Overall, today is going to be a good day.

