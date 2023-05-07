Horoscope Today, May 8: Aries should avoid loan transactions, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, May 8

Horoscope Today, May 8: Today is the Tritiya Tithi of Jyestha Krishna Paksha and Monday. Tritiya Tithi will be till 6.18 pm today. Shiv Yoga will be there tonight till 12 o'clock for 9 minutes. Along with this, Jyeshtha Nakshatra will remain till 7.10 pm today. Today is Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 8 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today, with the help of your parents, some of your special work will be completed. There will be some ups and downs in your health. You should take care of your health. You should avoid loan transactions. If you maintain balance in your relationship with your spouse, then your relationship will be strong. You will be praised for being successful in some important work. You should keep your distance from negative thoughts. You will plan to go somewhere with friends. The economic situation will be strong.

Taurus

Today, the advice of family members will be beneficial for you. A special friend of yours can ask for your help, and you will help in every possible way. There will be an increase in your material comforts. You will try something new. You will get a chance to interact with some special people on an important matter; you should take full advantage of it. You may also have to make some changes to your routine. You will have proper opportunities for employment. Family relations will also be strong.

Gemini

Today, your dress will be appreciated in the office. Commerce students of this zodiac sign will get cooperation from their colleagues. Any problem in any subject will be solved easily. Your married life will be full of happiness. Your work will be discussed in society. Contacting other people in the field of business will be beneficial. Some people will be happy with your behaviour. Your thinking about a particular matter may change. Only happiness will come in life.

Cancer

Today, there are chances of getting some good news. You may feel like helping someone. Your creative talent will come out in front of people. Your financial situation will improve. You can go to a religious place with parents. You will make travel plans. You will feel healthy. Your respect will increase in society. Students of this zodiac will have to work hard in their studies today.

Leo

Today, the stalled money can be returned. Your unfinished tasks will be completed easily. You will benefit from partnerships in business. You will be ahead in social work. You will make money by working in a planned manner in business. The journey for some important work will be successful. Arts students in this zodiac will get help from teachers in their studies.

Virgo

Today child happiness can be attained. Colleagues will be influenced by your ideas, but you should avoid interfering in the work of others. Your mind will be happy when the desired work is completed. You should be a little careful while interacting with the official class. Can plan to go on a picnic with friends. to grow the business. You can discuss it with anyone. But today, there can be some problems with money.

Libra

Today, you will think about your future. Your relationships with family members will improve. Your confidence will increase. With the cooperation of people at the workplace, your work will be completed on time. There is every possibility of an increase in your income. Suddenly, a friend can come home. There can also be a conversation with them on a particular topic. Today will be a better day for the lovemate of this zodiac. You will be happy if the child has success.

Scorpio

Today, you can meet a friend. This meeting will be beneficial for you. Your thought work will be completed. Due to which your mind will be happy. You will be successful in making a big decision for some work. The children of this zodiac will concentrate on their studies. You may get some good news. You will make a plan to have lunch in a restaurant with the spouse. You will be ready to help the needy.

Sagittarius

Today, the stalled work is likely to be completed. You can disagree with any of the children's decisions. Students of this zodiac will get special guidance from the teacher today. Which will make your future bright. Some auspicious work can be organised in the house, due to which an atmosphere of happiness will be created in the house. Lack of confidence to start any work. It may be felt, but with the help of the elder brother, everything will be alright. There will be opportunities for monetary gains.

Capricorn

You will have new employment opportunities. There is a possibility of a situation of debate with other people at the workplace. You should avoid getting involved with anyone without any reason. Your relationships with family members will be strong. Will plan to go to the temple with him. Can learn some new work. You will benefit from this in the future. Some important work may get stuck. There will be an improvement in health compared to before. There will be support from seniors in the field.

Aquarius

Today you will plan for some new work. Your planning will be successful. You will spend happy moments with family members. This will increase closeness in relationships. There is a possibility of meeting old friends. In a particular case, you can get advice from an experienced person. There will be strength on the economic side. You will get the blessings of the elders. You can get rid of any health-related problem. Relations with everyone will be better.

Pisces

Today, you will handle all the work with your intelligence. Employed people of this size will get help from their co-workers. His work will be completed soon. Will travel to a pilgrimage place with the spouse. Students of this zodiac will be interested in studying. You will feel fit. You will benefit by helping the needy. You can get some good news related to children. You will have employment opportunities.

