Horoscope Today, May 5: Wonderful day for Leo, know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, May 5: Today is the full moon date of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Friday. Siddhi Yoga will remain till 9:16 in the morning, after that Vyatipat Yoga will start. Along with this, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 9:40 pm tonight. Vaishakh Purnima is celebrated as Buddha Purnima. Apart from this, Kurma Jayanti will also be celebrated today.

Aries

Today, your mind will be more engaged in spirituality. The idea of starting a new job will come to mind. A sudden meeting with a friend will prove beneficial for your future. Pay attention to the activities happening around you, because someone else can take credit for your work. Today will bring happiness for Lovemate. There will be happiness in married life.

Taurus

Today, there is a need to be careful at work. A business started on a small scale will be beneficial for you. You have set goals, today you will get very close to them. Opponents will try to harm you, but with your understanding you will not let them succeed. Do not leave important tasks to others today. Students of this zodiac need to work a little harder. You will get advice from family members on any subject, which will prove to be beneficial for you in the future.

Gemini

Today has brought happiness. Those who are associated with the field of politics, today their social prestige will increase. Those who wish to pursue higher education will get admission in a good college today. You will remain mentally healthy. You will dominate your opponents. Will make a plan to visit some nice place with your siblings. You need to be careful in money transactions.

Cancer

Today, you will be full of energy. You need to keep your speech restrained. Those people of this zodiac who are doctors will make up their minds to open a new clinic, in which there will be a lot of family members. You will get cooperation. There will be growth in your business. The efforts made for social service will make you a different identity. If students of this zodiac go to a secluded place and study today, then they will be interested in studies.

Leo

Today is going to be a wonderful day. Any administrative work will be completed by getting the cooperation of a government official. The ongoing rift with the spouse will end today. People will appreciate the creations of the people doing the work of writing. Avoid getting entangled in useless things. Lovemates will appreciate each other's feelings. Sudden monetary gain will strengthen your financial position.

Virgo

Today is going to be a very good day. People associated with the field of science and research will get a new project today. It will be a good day to settle old works. People will also be ready to help you. The suggestions given by the elders will be useful for you today. You will present your point properly in the business related meeting. There will be cooperation in works from the spouse. Students will try to learn something online today.

Libra

Luck will be with you today. A different image of you will emerge in society. Do not let anyone else take credit for the work you have done in the office. The boss can send you on a trip to another city for some important work. You will be ready to do some such work, which you will be happy to do. There will be happiness in married life. Will get the support of his elder brother in starting a new business.

Scorpio

It is going to be a very good day. Women must be careful while working in the kitchen today. Today, the desire to get success and higher position will awaken in you, due to which you will work harder. People of this amount who are associated with the field of acting will get a big offer today. There will be success in every type of business deal. Lovemates will give gifts to each other, as well as go somewhere for a walk. It is going to be a good day in terms of health.

Sagittarius

It will be a very good day to make plans for the future. People of this sign who are associated with the field of marketing are going to get a lot of money today. The problems going on in life will be solved. Today in the workplace, some such situations will come in front of you, due to which you may get a little confused. The newly wedded couple will have sweet banter, which will add more sweetness to the relationship. Lovemates keep faith in each other, the relationship will be stronger.

Capricorn

It is going to be a wonderful day. There will be cooperation of neighbors in some work. Your prestige in the society will increase. The problems coming in success will go away. You will be full of new ideas and the things you choose to do will give you more than you expected. There will be mutual harmony among all the family members. Lovemate should try to understand each other's feelings today, then there will be sweetness in the relationship.

Aquarius

It is going to be an important day. The decision of the cases going on in the court will come in your favor. People associated with politics will get a chance to attend a social function today. Money is going to be beneficial. If you are looking to buy a new land, then first get proper information about it. Today you will get a lot of progress in business. Will get a gift from the spouse. Lovemates will talk to each other on the phone for a long time today.

Pisces

Today is going to give mixed reactions. There will also be some new opportunities that will give you financial benefits. There will be more sweetness in the relationship with the spouse. There will be a lot of improvement in your health. Students are going to have success today. People looking for a job will get help from a friend today.

