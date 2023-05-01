Horoscope Today, May 2: Great day for Gemini, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, May 2

Horoscope Today, May 2: Today is the Dwadashi date of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Today there will be Tripushkar Yoga. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 7:41 pm today. Today, at 1.49 pm, Venus will enter Gemini. Know from famous astrologer Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of May 2 for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

It will be a good day for you. Whatever work you take on, you will show it by completing it on time. You will be seen with hopeful eyes in the workplace. Your juniors will also try to follow in your footsteps. During this, do not make any kind of haste. You are likely to get good news from the child's side. There will be a reduction in the ongoing problems in life. You will get the support of luck. Your business will grow. You will make up your mind to buy a new property.

Taurus

Today will be better than usual. Your financial situation will become very strong. There will be many opportunities to earn money. From which you will get a lot of money. There are chances of good progress in your business. You will be more busy due to work. There will be difficulties in finding time for the family. This may affect your decision making ability. You will appear in your own favour. An auspicious time for the students preparing for the exam.

Gemini

It is going to be a great day for you. Your health problems will improve. All your stalled work will start getting completed. Take a decision only after distinguishing between right and wrong. This will benefit you in the workplace. Can go to some religious place with friends. Your mind will also be engaged in religious work. You will get some good news, which will make you very happy. It can also be transferred to your desired place. Where your income will also increase. There will be a better improvement in your financial condition.

Cancer

It will be a good day. You will have success in getting employment opportunities. It is going to be auspicious in terms of career and business. Avoid a debate with any of your seniors at work. There will be some obstacles in the work, but you will be able to correct your understanding. You will be recognized as a good social worker. Some difficulties may arise due to your stubborn nature. You will get the full support of the family. Today, you can spend money on your friends and family.

Leo

You will have a special day. You can start a new business in partnership with someone. You will get significant benefits. You will attend a marriage ceremony with your life partner. Family happiness and peace will remain. You will be very active in religious activities. You will come forward to help the needy. Those who are trying for jobs in the government sector are likely to have success. But today, you try to avoid any controversy.

Virgo

It will be a great day for you. You will bring laurels to your family with your abilities. You will get a chance to perform well in the field of education. You will study with patience, due to which you will get the best results. Those who are about to appear in the examination for a big government post, can get selected on the basis of their hard work. There will be a good money profit from any investment made. Do not be negligent in any way and do not argue with anyone, be patient. You will have success. You will get family support.

Libra

Today will be normal. There will be a significant change in your thoughts. You will move forward on the path of progress, keeping aside all the challenges. There will be chances for good profit in business. Your expenses will remain under control. Along with this, suddenly money can be gained from somewhere. You will go somewhere with friends. You will get the support of your family, relations with relatives will be strong. There may be some physical problems. Take special care of your health. There will be good bonding in your love life.

Scorpio

Today has brought happiness to you. You will be able to do a lot on the basis of your own faith, there will be a big celebration in the house, the family atmosphere will be religious and peaceful; and today the desire to learn something new will arise in the mind, so that you can make the idea of studying something new. You will meet people today. Meeting with whom you will feel very good and will also get opportunities for further progress. You will get pleasant news from the child's side.

Sagittarius

It will be a successful day for you. You will get special success in the field of work. Will enjoy with friends. If you are doing any business in partnership, then there will be a situation of slight ups and downs. There will be some rift between the lovemates but everything will be fine by mutual discussion. You can travel anywhere. Your financial condition will be good. Income from other sources is likely to increase. Before taking any decision, taking the opinion of the family members will prove to be effective.

Capricorn

Today will be better for you than usual days. You will see good results in your family life. There will be mutual harmony among the members of the house. During this time you can take many important decisions to improve your career. Those working in a multinational company will get a chance for promotion. You will take a business decision. There will be a lot of improvement in the economic condition. If you make any investment after thinking carefully, married life will be good. Practise pranayama regularly.

Aquarius

Today will be auspicious for you. Any auspicious work can be completed in your house. In which you will meet all your relatives. You will get happiness and relationships will get stronger. But you will feel pressure regarding work. Your plans in the workplace will bring good results. There are chances of good progress in business. There will be possibilities for monetary gain. For some reason, you will feel lazy today. Keep your mind calm and avoid getting angry. Take care of your health too.

Pisces

Today will be neutral. You will perform beyond your abilities in your favourite field. You will get great success. Your income will increase, and your bank balance will also increase. You will get the support of seniors in the field. Your confidence will increase. You will plan to start a new business together with your spouse. You can greatly benefit from this. You will actively participate in spiritual work. There will be a religious journey which will give you peace.

