Horoscope Today, March 3: Possibilities of business growth for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, March 3: know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for March 2, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Saptami and Sunday of Phalgun Krishna Paksha. Saptami Tithi will last till 8.45 am today, after which Ashtami Tithi will start. Bhanu Saptami will be celebrated today. Harshana Yoga will last till 5.24 pm today. Also, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 3:55 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how March 3, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will be beneficial for business. Old investments can be of great use to you today. Today is a very good day for planning and making decisions. Today you should pay full attention to your responsibilities. Try to complete every work with enthusiasm. Your efforts may soon bear fruits. If you want to propose to someone today then today is a good day. Today your luck will support you. Today you will talk with an open mind. You can also try to understand the problems of others.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Your mind will be towards social work. Students associated with the field of education will get better results. Also, today is a favorable day for students who want to study abroad. You will also get full help in your studies from teachers. Today you will seriously consider your financial situation, in which you will also be successful. Today your leg may also bend while walking. Therefore you need to be a little careful while walking. Donate jaggery in the temple, you will get financial profit in business.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Gemini

Today you may have some mental stress. You will be worried about your future. You will not feel like doing your daily tasks. You may be a little lazy. There is a possibility of having some disputes with children. You should try to resolve any matter through dialogue and peace. You may also be sensitive. Take care of your purse while traveling. Today your mind will be focused on doing new work. There are chances of business growth.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Cancer

Today your day will be mixed. All your work can be completed as per your wish. You may get good news from your children today. Which will make your mind happy. Today is a very auspicious day for people associated with art. Your respect and prestige will increase in the society. You can go for a picnic somewhere with the family. Apart from this, you should not put pressure on anyone to agree with your point of view. You may have differences of opinion with some colleagues.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Leo

Today your day will be fine. You can plan to travel somewhere with friends. However, there will be ups and downs in your financial situation. You may have to run around extra for some work. Your mood may get a little bad because of a stranger. You may be successful in building a better rapport with your partner. You may get some new sources of financial gain, but you should avoid money transactions. Gift something to the children in the orphanage, your financial condition will be strong.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo

Today your day will be favourable. You will get help from a friend with pending work. You may get some good news. You will have some new responsibilities, which you will be successful in completing. Today you can benefit from the good work done earlier. You will progress in your career. No obstacle will stop you from moving forward. You will continue to get support from people in the office. Some new ideas regarding work will come to your mind. You can make a new plan. Family relationships will become stronger.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 1

Libra

Today your day will be mixed. You may have to make a big decision in some matter. There are chances of big profits for businessmen. Your wisdom can help you stay away from all kinds of troubles. You may have to run around due to family work, this will make you feel tired. You should avoid making new changes in your work. Feed the birds, family disputes will end.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 9

Scorpio

Today will be a wonderful day for you. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in your house till evening. Also, relatives will keep visiting the house. Your health will remain fit. Today will be a good day for your lovemate. Students of this zodiac sign can get positive results in their careers. You will get a chance to help other people. You will try to solve your problems by talking to your family. Your relations with classmates will be good.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 6

​

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. While going out, you may meet a close friend on the way, meeting whom will make you happy. Seeing your confidence in the office, the boss will be happy with you. If you are thinking of starting a new work, you will benefit greatly in the future. You will also suddenly get financial gain from somewhere. Lovemates will plan a trip. Your happiness will increase. You will get a chance to connect with some experienced people in business matters. Salute your presiding deity, all the work will get done throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn

Today your day will be fine. There may be some obstacles in your progress. This may increase your problems. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. Also, you can plan to go to some religious places with them. You should avoid trusting any unknown person. Today will be a normal day for love mates. You may have some disagreement with someone in the society. It would be better that you avoid talking about useless things. Along with this, take some caution while traveling.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. You will complete the work easily with your ability. There will be a significant increase in financial gain. Mutual harmony will be good in married life. You will feel energetic in terms of health. You will get a good opportunity to progress in your career. Meeting new people will be beneficial for your future. You will have a lot of self-confidence. You will get to spend a better time with family. Higher officials will be happy with you. You will be successful in completing everyday tasks.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces

Today you can use your energy in good works. Government employees may get benefits. Your interest in educational work may increase. But time will be slightly favorable for students. Today you may be worried about your studies. You may get support from your spouse. There can be a celebratory atmosphere at home. Also, there is a possibility of some auspicious work taking place. By completing your office work on time, you can become worthy of everyone's praise. With the right planning, you can bring changes in your career. You can try to listen seriously to what others say.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)