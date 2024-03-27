Horoscope Today, March 28: Aquarius to change their careers; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, March 28

Horoscope Today, March 28 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Tritiya and Thursday of Chaitra Krishna Paksha. Tritiya Tithi will last till 6:57 pm today, after that Chaturthi Tithi will begin, which will last till 8:21 pm tomorrow. Today is the Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Harshana Yoga will last till 11.12 pm tonight. Also, Swati Nakshatra is going to remain till 6.36 pm today. Know Thursday's almanack, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aries

Today family relationships will be strong. By doing a little hard work the objectives can be easily achieved. Today is a better day in terms of business work. Today you will easily understand the intentions of the people around you. Today you may come in contact with people holding high positions. You may be successful in taking advantage of social contacts in your work.

Taurus

Today your attention will be more on spirituality. You can organize a religious function at home. This will maintain happiness and good fortune in the house. The environment of the business sector will remain favourable. Any obstacle will be resolved. Relationships with family members will improve. You will get full support from your spouse. You will get applause from your boss in office work.

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. Favourable combinations may be found in public and professional work. To overcome any problems, you will be able to solve them by sitting with family members. You will feel happy if every work is completed on time. The financial situation will become stronger as the shortage of money goes away. Will acquire more wealth and property. Today seems to be a progressive day for those who are associated with a multinational company.

Cancer

There may be obstacles in some work, but the work will be completed with the help of officials. Don't do anything out of excitement that might upset you. You should be a little careful. Today you may make a hasty promise which you may find difficult to fulfill. Today your expenses are likely to increase. Today you will suddenly get financial gain. Many of your plans will be completed on time. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in your family.

Leo

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today you can get a big benefit from some work. You will get full support from your brother in some personal work. Married people of this zodiac sign can go for a picnic at a good place today. You may get a beautiful gift from your spouse. Today is a good day to talk to people whom you meet only occasionally. You will get considerable success in your workplace. You will achieve a lot with your energy. Will try to fulfil the wishes of your spouse.

Virgo

There may be sudden financial gain. Will attend some functions by this evening. You will feel happy meeting an old friend. Today will be a memorable day for the lovemate of this zodiac sign. You may have to travel for some important work. A friend may contact you today. You will be successful in the workplace. Today you will work with full dedication. Feed jaggery to the cow today, you will get support from others in life.

Libra

Avoid getting angry at anyone today. Otherwise, you may get into trouble. The relationships between brothers and sisters of this zodiac sign will get stronger. It will be good for you to work together with others. There may be some difficulty in getting luck on your side today. Being overly emotional can cause problems for you. You may get respect from officers in the workplace.

Scorpio

Can be successful in solving domestic problems. Today you will get full support from your spouse. Students of this zodiac sign can be called for an interview in a favourite company today. You can do some new work in the office today. Stalled work can be completed. Brothers of this zodiac sign can gift a dress to their sisters. Today you can gain money with the help of friends.

Sagittarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. The economic aspect will remain better than before. Students of this zodiac sign will be interested in studies today. Some important questions will be solved today. New opportunities for advancement in career will also emerge. You will get happiness from the children's side. Today the results of some special work will be in your favor. You may get some good news. You will get benefits in financial matters. You will take new steps to improve the future.

Capricorn

Your activity in the social field will increase. You may have some big success today. Today people may agree with you. You may meet old friends. You may get some good news related to family. There may be newness in your thinking. Your focus will be more on handling routine work. Today you will be in a good mood. Today, keep an earthen vessel filled with water for the birds, your family relationships will become stronger.

Aquarius

You will feel energetic today. Today will be beneficial for you. There will be a new change in career for students of this zodiac sign today. Health will remain better. Will include some new workouts in regular exercise. Brothers of this zodiac sign will gift something good to their sisters. Whatever work you think of doing today, you will complete it. Today will be a normal day for engineers of this zodiac sign. All your problems will go away soon.

Pisces

Can attend some programs today. Brothers and sisters of this zodiac sign can go to the temple to have a darshan of God. Stay away from money transactions today. Proceed only after thinking and planning. Today some expenses may be unnecessary. Family concerns may persist. With the help of a friend, the business situation will be good. Don't use your phone too much today otherwise, your mother may get angry at you.