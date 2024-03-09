Horoscope Today, March 10: Auspicious day for Aquarius; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, March 10

Horoscope Today March 10 2024: Today is Amavasya Tithi and Sunday of Phalgun Krishna Paksha. Amavasya Tithi will last till 2:30 pm today. Today is the new moon day of the month of Phalgun for bathing, charity and Shraddhadi. Sadhya Yoga will be there till 4.13 pm today. Also, Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 1:55 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how March 10, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

Aries

It will be a favourable day for you. You can work in a planned manner in business. The atmosphere of the family will remain peaceful. You may be inclined towards spirituality. Higher officials may be pleased with you. Guests may arrive at home. You may achieve great success in your career. Be careful while working in the kitchen today. Also, your positive attitude will give you betterment in your career.

Taurus

It will be a great day for you. You will receive a gift from someone. This will keep your mind happy. There will be an atmosphere of joy in the family. Mutual harmony will be better in married life. You will remain fit and healthy in terms of health. Students will get full support from teachers to achieve their goals. Some people will be impressed by you. They will also try to connect with you. Businessmen will get better opportunities.

Gemini

Today you may get financial help from your relatives. You may get support from your guru in your career. You can keep yourself a little depressed by thinking negatively. You will also be worried about some work. You can plan a tour with family members. You need to be careful in matters of transactions. Excessive work can affect your health. Donate clothes to the needy, all your troubles will go away.

Cancer

Your day will be fine. You may get some better advice from friends. There will be ups and downs in your health, due to which you will feel less engaged in work. Don't trust any unknown person today. Today you can help needy people. It would be better to take advice from an experienced person in any kind of big investment. Students need to work harder. Sweetness will increase in marital relations.

Leo

Today will be a great day for you. You may have excess self-confidence. Today your artistic ability will develop. Today you yourself will feel proud. Today you can plan a religious trip with family. You will make profit in business. Your health will be better than before. Understanding will increase by moving forward in married life through consultation. Students can get solutions to the problems they are facing in their subjects.

Virgo

It will be a wonderful day for you. Today is a beneficial day for employed people. They will get some good news related to work. With proper planning, you will be successful in bringing changes in your career. You will be able to face challenges in the workplace. Your happy behaviour will create a bright atmosphere in the house. Today is going to be a very good day for the lawyers of this zodiac sign. They may get a big case. Will move forward to help people at the social level. People associated with the media field will get golden opportunities.

Libra

Your day will be mixed. There are chances of business-related trips, which will give you financial benefits. The pace of work may slow down. Your relationship with your spouse may improve. You may have to cancel your plans to go out somewhere with friends. You should keep your opinion about someone to yourself. One should avoid eating fried foods. This can also affect your health. Provide food to a Brahmin, you will get support from seniors in your work field.

Scorpio

Today you can visit a religious place with your parents. There is a possibility of a new guest arriving in the house, which will make the family atmosphere pleasant. There will be harmony between spouses. You can plan to watch a movie with a friend. Today is a good day for your loved one. You may get financial gain by getting a big offer. You may be very busy with work. Family members may have expectations from you for some special work.

Sagittarius

It will be a great day for you. You will be successful in completing some important household work. You will get a pleasant surprise in your love relationship. Going on an outing with friends will make you happy. There will be confusion related to money. Along with this, the pending money will also be recovered. You will get many opportunities to move forward based on your working ability. You will feel better because of complete sleep. With the support of your parents, you will move forward in life. Give a blanket to the needy, it will bring happiness throughout the day.

Capricorn

Your day will be better than before. You can use your energy in good works. Government employees can get benefits of this amount. You may get results according to your hard work. Travelling in connection with a new business can be beneficial. Your mind can be filled with enthusiasm due to support from your spouse. If you work with the advice of experienced people in business, you can get profits. Feed bread to the cow, and the path to progress will open.

Aquarius

It will be a favourable day for you. Plans will be made for some auspicious event in the family. Students will invest their time in their studies, this will give them success. You can start working out in the morning, which will keep you fit. You will get golden opportunities related to business. Your popularity will increase at the social level. You will get some big responsibility. Take the blessings of your parents while leaving home, and all your work will be completed easily.

Pisces

Fine and enthusiastic day on the cards. With better advice from your spouse, you may get a new means of earning money. Also, some moments spent with them will make your relationship even stronger. There may be some debate with friends on some issues. Your excessive anger can spoil any work done, so you need to control your anger. You can feel yourself full of energy. You should avoid making any hasty decisions.