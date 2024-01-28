Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024: Aries students to get good results; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024

Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024: Today is Chaturthi Tithi of Magh Krishna Paksha and Monday. Chaturthi Tithi will last throughout the day and night till 8:55 am tomorrow. Shobhan Yoga will last till 9:03 am today. Also, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 6:57 pm today evening. Today is the Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how January 29, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

Aries

Today is a good day to enhance your personality. Your good personality will help you in creating a distinct identity in the society. Today, you may get a chance to meet a respected person. Today will be a day of financial gain for the people of this zodiac sign who are contractors. Students are going to get the fruits of their hard work today. The result of any competitive examination will be in your favour. You will receive some good news from your spouse today, which will keep your mind happy throughout the day. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Taurus

Today will be a day full of happiness. Land which has not been sold for many years has chance of being sold at good prices today. Today, there is a possibility of some big profit with a little hard work. With the help of your spouse, your financial situation will improve. Will plan to go to some function today. Where you may meet a distant relative. Today is a good day for lovemate. Gifting them a painting will keep the relationship sweet.

Gemini

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today you will talk to a friend on call and old memories will be refreshed. If married men of this zodiac sign gift a saree to their spouse today, there will be more sweetness in the relationship. Today is going to be a profitable day for property dealers. Today your financial aspect will be strong. You can go out for dinner with your lovemate. The respect of people associated with politics will increase today. Students will try to understand some topics online today. Today, you will make changes in your daily routine.

Cancer

Today will be favourable for you. Neighbours with whom they had earlier differences will forget everything today and extend a hand of friendship. Your health will be good today. Today will be a favorable day for students of this zodiac sign. You may get some good news related to the exam. While going out of the house, keep seven grains of black pepper in your pocket, it is sure to be beneficial. You will help needy people today, which will improve your good image in society. Lovemates will respect each other's feelings today, with this the relationship will become stronger.

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, the load of office work may be more, the more easily you do it, the sooner the work will be completed. Today is going to be a profitable day for property dealers of this zodiac sign. Today, with a little hard work, there can be a possibility of some big profit. With the help of your spouse, your financial situation will improve. Today, you can go to a relative's wedding. Where you will meet a relative whom it has been many years since you met.

Virgo

Today has brought new happiness. You may go out with your friend, where you will meet a distant relative. Today is a good day for lovemate. Will go together to visit some temples. Will plan to have dinner out with the family. Today will be a good day for engineering students. You may get a job offer from a big company. Women should be careful while working in the kitchen today.

Libra

Today will be a day full of happiness. Today in the office, the boss may give you a class after seeing the incomplete tasks. It would be better to complete your work on time. Today is a good day for the people of this zodiac sign who are associated with the political field. You will get a positive response if you present the matter to your superior. Today, you can gift a ring to your lovemate, sweetness will increase in their relationship. Today will be a good day for fabricators of this zodiac sign. Today there are chances of you getting a good job offer.

Scorpio

Today will be an important day. Today, any of your unfulfilled wishes will be fulfilled. There are chances of getting the marriage fixed with your lovemate. Plans can be made to watch a movie outside with friends. You will plan to go out in connection with business. Your pending work will be completed easily. Also, there will be movement of people in the house. Health will be much better today than before. Today, a friend may come to your house to meet you, you will enjoy different dishes with him.

Sagittarius

Today, luck will fully support you. Today, the planned work will be completed. Due to this the economic situation will improve significantly. People looking for a job will get a job offer from a multinational company today. Today will be a better day for people associated with science. People in government jobs may get promotions today. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house due to the arrival of a close relative. Mother will plan to organize an auspicious program at home.

Capricorn

Today will be spent traveling outside. You can plan a trip somewhere far away for fun with family. All family members will enjoy happiness. The business class of this zodiac sign is going to suddenly get a big benefit today. Today, you may get a booking order from a big party. The economic aspect will be stronger than before. Students will make changes in their study routine today, this change will prove beneficial in the future. Today we will make a new plan to expand the business.

Aquarius

Today will be a very good day. A plan can be made to hang out with your loved one. Do not get angry at any family member without any reason. If you invest your money in some religious work today, your mind will remain calm. If people of this zodiac sign seek the blessings of a girl before leaving the house today, then they will get definite benefits. Today, your spouse's contribution will prove effective in your important tasks. Your mind will be happy with the arrival of new happiness in your married life.

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day. Today, you should avoid thinking too much about anything. Today, you will have a desire to do something new. Today is an auspicious day for students with this zodiac sign for work related to filling out forms. Will go shopping in a mall with family in the evening. Will go to the birthday party with friends and enjoy there with other friends. Today you will participate enthusiastically in some religious programs.