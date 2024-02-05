Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, February 6: Family discords to end for Capricorns; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for February 06, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Ekadashi of Magh Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Ekadashi tithi will last till 4:08 pm today. Harshana Yoga will start from 8:49 AM today morning till 6:09 AM tomorrow. Also, after passing through the whole day and night today, Moola Nakshatra will remain till 6.27 am tomorrow. Today is Shattila Ekadashi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 6 February 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day. There will be a significant increase in financial gain by expanding the business. Your financial position will also become stronger. Avoid being hasty in doing any work today, otherwise the work may get complicated for some time. There will be a rush of people to congratulate on the completion of any important work. Today you will go to meet your friend at his house. You will be happy to meet them. If you have had a dispute with a relative in the past, then today is a good day to improve relationships. Today your opponents will keep their distance from you.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus

Today will be favourable for you. Today you will be given the responsibility of some big work in the office, which you will be successful in completing. If you face all the challenges faced today boldly, you will be successful. Today you will watch a movie at home with your spouse. Today you will complete the work easily with your ability. Today is going to be a beneficial day for dry cleaners. Your health will be better today. Students will get a chance to participate in some functions to be held in the college today. The relationship of the newly married couple will become stronger.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 5

Gemini

Today, luck will be with you throughout the day. The work that you have been thinking of completing for many days will be completed today with someone's help. Use correct language while talking to others today. If you want to sell the land you have already acquired, you get a lot of benefits from it. Today is a good day for people of this zodiac sign who are associated with social networking. You have to be cautious about your health today. Today you will decide to buy a new car.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 6

Cancer

The work you want to complete today will be completed easily. In the evening, you can go to the market to buy household items. While going, carry some extra money in your pocket because expenses may increase today. You may have to attend an important meeting today regarding business. You will enjoy dinner at home with family at night. Those working in private offices will get a promotion today. Besides, your boss can also increase your salary. Children will concentrate on their studies today. Your spouse will share something from his/her mind with you today.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 4

Leo

Today is the best day to move forward. The obstacles that have been coming in your progress for many days will be removed today. Builders of this zodiac sign will get financial benefits today and will also get a good contract. The plans already made will be completed today. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family today. Today you will feel proud of the success of your children. Don't trust any stranger today. Today students will concentrate completely on completing their project. If you want to take a loan from any bank then you can apply today.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo

Today will be a profitable day in business. People working under this zodiac sign will get a golden opportunity to move ahead today. Today will be a great day for students. Concentrate on your studies. If you are going to give an interview then you will be successful in it. Today you will participate enthusiastically in social activities. People will appreciate your work. To keep your health fit, avoid oily food. Your financial situation will improve. Today you will make a new plan to start an online business.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 8

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Today is a good day to invest in property. Today you will go to visit a religious place with your spouse. Today is a better day for students of this zodiac sign. The result of any competitive examination will be in your favor. Today suddenly you will get new sources of income, which will give you good profits. You may get scolded by your boss for some issues in the office today. Getting too angry today will spoil your work. It would be better to avoid getting angry quickly on anything today.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today your working efficiency will prove helpful in improving your day in the office but you need to be careful of your opponents. If you do any work with increased energy, it will be completed in less time. Changes in your spouse's life will create an atmosphere of happiness. Due to this your respect for them will increase. The marriage-related problems going on at home will soon be solved. You are likely to benefit from your old property.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Seeing your confidence in the office, the boss will be happy with you. If you start new work today, you will benefit greatly in the future. Use pleasant language while talking to someone today. Opponents will extend their hands to befriend you today. It is good to consult parents regarding some work today. Lovemate can promise to take you on a trip today. The economic aspect will become much stronger than before. Today is going to be a great day from a health point of view.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn

Today will be a good day. Do not trust anyone regarding office work today. It would be better if you did your work yourself. Business partnerships should be done thoughtfully and implementing new schemes will also be beneficial. The ongoing discord in the family will end today. Today your interest in historical works will increase. You will also get a chance to learn something new. This is the time for students to study diligently. Today, it will be beneficial for you to take advice from teachers before working on a new project.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Aquarius

Today has brought progress for you. Today is going to be a profitable day for property dealers. Land which has not been sold for many years will be sold today at good prices. Walking will prove beneficial to maintain good health. Today there is a possibility of financial gain. You will feel like meeting an old friend. Today you may talk to a friend on the phone which will refresh old memories. Today will be a good day for people associated with politics.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day. People of this zodiac sign running travel agencies will get more profit today than usual. Today you will suddenly get your money stuck somewhere back, which will make you very happy. Today you will talk to someone close on the phone for a long time. Today you will enjoy yourselves at home with your family. It is a good day for those interested in the field of art, everyone will like your paintings. There will be support from family members at work.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)