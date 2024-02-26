Horoscope Today, February 27: Problems for Aquarius to end soon; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for February 27: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for February 27, 2024: Today is Tritiya Tithi and Tuesday of Phalgun Krishna Paksha. Tritiya Tithi will last till 1:54 pm today. Today, after passing the whole day and night, Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 7.33 am tomorrow. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of February 27, 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today has brought good results for you. Today will be a better day for commerce students of this zodiac sign. Problems arising in any subject will be resolved today. Will spend good time with family members. The atmosphere at home will remain pleasant. Juniors in the office will be ready to help you. Relationships with lovemates will improve. You will plan to have dinner with them. Today any of your work will be completed very easily. Children may demand a copy from you today. Today there is a need to take initiative in work by taking inspiration from elders. If you use your creative abilities to achieve your financial goals, you will benefit significantly.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number- 2

Taurus

Today you will get support from some people in government work, due to which your work will be completed on time. You will be successful in your work. You will also get full support from family members. You will see new paths of progress open. You will plan to watch a movie with friends. Students preparing for competitive exams may get some good news. Married people can go somewhere today. AC Today is going to be a good day for those doing freezer-related work. There will be an increase in your work.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number- 5

Virgo

Today you will feel refreshed the whole day. People will be happy with you. You will consider forming a partnership with a big business group. You may gain more money than expected. People associated with the field of art will get a chance to attend some functions. People will appreciate your creativity. Today you will go to the temple of Devi Maa with your family. People looking for a job will get a job today because of a friend. The newly married couple will give gifts to each other today. Today is a very good day for writers. Today your writing work will be greatly appreciated.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 6

Gemini

Today your work will be appreciated in the office. There are chances of financial gain. Your work efficiency today will benefit you in the future. Your status will increase at the social level. You will get financial help from a friend to expand your work area. Will enjoy the surrounding environment. There is a possibility of you meeting an old friend. A friend can give you some new ideas for business. Your reputation will remain intact in the society. Some big people will be happy with your behaviour. Sweetness will increase in married life.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 3

Cancer

Today you should avoid taking any kind of tension regarding money. There is a need to perform tasks carefully in the workplace. Students of this zodiac sign will also have to work hard to get good results. You will get full support from your parents. Your health is going to be better today. You should take care of your children's health as well as your own. Also, you should try to keep your mind calm. Children will decide to join a computer institute today. Today is going to be a good day for your lovemate.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 8

Leo

Today you should maintain your good nature with everyone. Especially there is a need to strengthen relationships with your friends. Youth looking for employment will get a good job opportunity. You should not miss any opportunity. You should be a little careful regarding vehicles etc. Today has brought profits for booksellers of this zodiac sign. There will be more sales than usual. Today you will try to understand the behavior of your spouse. Will also go for dinner in a restaurant.

Lucky color- Brown

Lucky number- 1

Libra

Today will be a day of mixed reactions for you. You may take an interest in some social work. You will get a chance to join some religious events. You need to be a little careful at the workplace. You will have to make efforts to get support from colleagues. It may take you some time to perfect your work. There will be harmony among relationships in the family. Keep your behavior normal with children. You will decide to perform some religious ceremony at home today.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Scorpio

Today you will think about your career. You can start afresh for some work. It will be better for you if you stay away from all kinds of debates today. You will try to maintain love with family members, and relationships will get stronger. People associated with sports will perform well in sports today. Women will go to some function today and also today is a better day for people associated with media. People doing online business will get a big offer today. You can also start a new creation today. Today, with the help of honest people, you can easily complete even the biggest projects.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 1

Sagittarius

Today elders can meet their friends. You can also attend puja at your special friend's house. Your health will remain good. Today you will get many profit opportunities. Children of this zodiac sign can do something creative today. Any of your important work will be completed on time today. There will be happiness in married life. You will plan to go on a nice trip with your spouse. You can invite your friend for some religious event at home. If you are suffering from a back pain problem, today you will get relief from it.

Lucky colour – Red

Lucky number- 4

Capricorn

Today you are expected to get some good news from friends. You will get support from officers in the office. You may get someone's help in meeting big people in the field of business also. Your progress is assured. Love will remain in married life. Today you will easily find happiness in the things around you. The blessings of elders will remain. Everything will be better in terms of health also. Students who have completed their course will get a job offer from a good company today. Overall, today is going to be a good day.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius

Today all your problems will be solved in a jiffy. Your work will be appreciated in the office also. You will get a chance to give your opinion on any project. Officials will also like your opinion. You will take an interest in writing works. Today your happiness and good fortune will increase. Family happiness and peace will remain. You can go on a trip to a religious place with your spouse, this will keep the strength of your relationship intact. Parents will be happy with your hard work. You will get their support in all your work.

Lucky colour – Magenta

Lucky number- 5

Pisces

Today you can make a big decision. You will get support from friends. You may get an offer to go abroad for a new business deal. You will plan to go shopping with your spouse. Children of this zodiac sign will study better. Everyone in the family will remain in good health. Your financial condition will be normal. Positivity will remain intact in life. Today there is a need to pay attention to the activities happening around you. The opposing side may make a plan to overtake you today.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)