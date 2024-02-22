Horoscope Today, February 23: Good day for Aries' students; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for February 23: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for February 23, 2024: Today is the Chaturdashi date of Magh Shukla Paksha and Friday. Chaturdashi Tithi will last till 3:34 pm today. Shobhan Yoga will last till 12.47 pm today. Also, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 7.25 pm today. Apart from this, today is the full moon day of the fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of February 23, 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you can think afresh about some work. If you are going to make any kind of investment in the market, then invest only after thorough research. You will get benefit from this. Today is going to be a good day from the health point of view. You will feel refreshed after a long time. By cooperating with others, your image will remain good among everyone today. Everyone will be happy with you. Students who are preparing to take admission in college will soon complete their preparations. You will get full support from teachers.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 3

Taurus

Today will be a very good day for you. Due to some important work or meeting, you may have to go out of station or even on a foreign trip. You may get more work in the office than before, but you will complete everything well in time. The day will be more beneficial for people of this zodiac sign who do stationery business. You will get more progress in work. There are also indications of meeting an old friend. You will spend a good time with friends.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 1

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. For those who have been looking for a job for a long time, their search can be completed today. Students who are preparing for competition for government jobs may also get some good news today. Whatever work you start today, complete it on time. You may get support from a senior officer or colleague in the office. Today is going to be a good day to settle bank-related work. You will get support from everyone.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today your day will be one of mixed reactions. In the beginning, you will feel that your work is being completed, but by the evening some work may remain incomplete. Before doing any important work today, definitely take advice from the elders in the house or any experienced person. New ideas will automatically come to your mind. The day is going to be good for those who are in government jobs. You may get help from someone to move ahead in business.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today your day will be fine. Students of this zodiac sign who want to go abroad for higher education can take advice from someone in this regard. Today you need to be a little careful in money transactions. Do your research thoroughly before lending money to anyone. You need to take care of your health in the changing weather. You will suddenly get new sources of income in business today. Today your financial condition will be very good. While doing any work today, you must take the blessings of elders. This will help you in your work.

Lucky colour- Sky Blue

Lucky number- 7

Virgo

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Today your work will definitely be successful. Those who have been searching for a groom for their daughter for a long time, their search can be completed today, you can get a suitable groom for your daughter. You may also get good news in court matters. Today you will get full support from your spouse. There will be sweetness in a marital relationship. You can also plan to go on a trip with them. You need to be conscious about your health. You have to take care of the changing weather.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today your day will be normal. Today you may meet an influential person. It will prove to be very useful for you in the future. The day is going to be good for those who are involved in the tour and travel business. People associated with the business may get some big projects. Keep control of your speech today. One wrong thing coming out of your mouth can spoil your relationships. Today the family atmosphere will be fine. Today is going to be a good day for your lovemate. You may get help from someone in your work in the office. Provide food to needy children, all your problems will go away.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today your day will be a little better. Today you will get results as per your wish. If you want to shift your business to some other place, then check the place carefully. The day will be good for partnership with someone. Married life is going to be excellent today. Take care of transactions in business, and check everything carefully before making any big deal. Women who want to start a home industry will get full support from their families.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 4

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today new ideas will come to your mind, which you will be able to incorporate into your daily routine. For those who are associated with the field of politics, today will be a day of progress. Today your party can also give you a big post. Your respect among the public will also increase. Those who are involved in the iron trade, their business will increase. Final-year students may get some work. With this, you will be able to fulfill your dreams.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

Capricorn

Today your day is going to be normal. Students preparing for any government examination will have to work harder than before. Today there is also a need to pay attention to health. Today you should avoid any kind of carelessness. People who are wholesalers will get special benefits today. If you want to order goods from another city, you can make decisions related to it today. You will get support from your spouse in matters related to property. Those who want to shift their house can start the shifting work today. If something is troubling you in your mind, then talk to your friends about it, and you will feel better.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will be praised everywhere at home and outside. Everyone will treat you well. Today is a good day to do social work. You can start an NGO or join any social organization. Today you will have no equal in working in the office. Your juniors will also want to learn work from you. You may also get an award in the office for some work. Students will get a chance to participate in some competitions today.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 3

Pisces

You will have a good day today. People associated with art and literature will get success today. You will get a chance to join a big group. Today you can spend more and more time with your home. You can also make a plan to go somewhere with everyone. Today your interest in religious activities will increase. You can be a part of some religious ritual. The day is also good for marketing any product. There are also chances of your promotion.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)