Horoscope Today, February 19: Family support on cards for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for February 19, 2024: Today is the tenth day of Magh Shukla Paksha and Monday. Dashami Tithi will last till 8.50 am today, after which Ekadashi Tithi will start. There will be Savarthasiddhi Yoga till 10.33 am today. Also, Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain till 10.33 am today, after which Ardra Nakshatra will appear. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how February 19, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to improve this day. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Your day is going to be great, you will definitely get success in whatever work you start today. The day is going to be good for those who work in government jobs. You will get support from seniors in your work. Also, the long-standing obstacles in promotion may be removed today. Those who have just started their job will get support from their colleagues in the office. Students studying away from home need to work harder. You will get the benefits of your hard work in the future. Married life is going to be good. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 5

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get full support from family members. Especially that the love of elders towards you will remain. Also, children will be happy with you. Today you can think about starting a new business. Don't let any opportunity of progress slip away from your hands today, any small change can make you rich. Today is the day to get more results with less hard work, you can make it even better with your hard work. Your spouse will be influenced by your thoughts. People working outside the home will get a chance to meet their families today.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 1

Gemini

Today your day is going to be normal. Students preparing for competitive exams need to work a little more hard. Studying by making a fixed timetable will increase your chances of success. The day is going to be good for those who are newly married. You can plan to travel somewhere together. You will get love and support from your spouse, you can also plan to go out somewhere. Lovemates will try to understand each other today. People looking for a job will get a good job today with the help of a friend.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Students who are preparing to be college admission will soon complete their preparations. Today you will get full support from teachers. However, students who want to go abroad for higher education may have to wait a little. While doing any work today, you must take the blessings of elders. This will help you in your work. You will have a good day with your friends. You will get support from your spouse in household tasks. Today is going to be a good day for your lovemate. Will plan to have lunch.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 7

Leo

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. Before starting any big work, take the opinion of people associated with that field. People who have iron business will see normal progress in their work. You need to be conscious about your health. You have to take care of the changing weather. You may get help from someone in your work in the office. You will make up your mind to resume work that has been stalled for several days. If you work with full confidence, the work will definitely be completed. Students will concentrate on their studies today.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 9

Virgo

Today will be a very good day for you. Today you will achieve something that you least expected. Due to this, your mind will remain happy throughout the day. Today new creative ideas will come to your mind, which you will use very well. Everyone in the office will be happy with your work. Your juniors will also come to learn work from you. You may meet a friend today. You will talk to him about something important regarding your career. The day will be good in terms of health.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 3

Libra

Today your day will be mixed. Do not trust anyone immediately, this can be a bit troublesome for you. Take care of transactions in business, and check everything carefully before making any big deal. Women who want to start an industry will get full support from their families. There are also chances of getting success. Today you should take some care of your mother's health. The day will be good for those in private jobs. Students studying law will get a chance to meet an experienced lawyer today and will also get some good tips.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

Scorpio

Today your day will be better. You just have to control your speech. Today a relative may come to your house. You should maintain good behavior with them. Those who want to shift their house can start the shifting work today. If something is troubling you in your mind, then talk to your friends about it, and you will feel better. Today you will help someone in need. Today you will participate enthusiastically in social work. Your respect and honor in the society will also increase. You will also get a chance to express your views in some social function.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 2

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your interest in religious activities will increase. Today you can be a part of some special puja. You may get back the money that was stuck for a long time today. Today your financial position will become stronger. Today will be a good day for those who are associated with health services. You may get a transfer offer to your desired place. Students preparing for IIT or any technical exam will get special support from their teachers today. You will get excellent guidance to improve your career. You can also get admission to a good institute.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 8

Capricorn

Today will be a favorable day for you. You will have to work harder to get some work done. There may be some changes in your daily routine today. For those who are involved in business like hotels or restaurants, the day will be a little better than before. Those who want to shift their business, or open another branch, can plan for it today. Today you will get support from your father both in life and the workplace. There will be sweetness in family relationships. Your mind will be happy with the support of your spouse.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 6

Aquarius

Today your day will bring more benefits than before. Any plan that has been going on for a long time will be completed today. You can also think about starting some new work, the day will be beneficial for you. You should keep important documents with you while using the vehicle, you may need them. Today is going to be a great day for those who are associated with the field of art or music. You may get the support of a big platform or a big singer. Your efforts will be successful. Today you will go to the market with your spouse to buy essential household items. Will also buy some toys for children.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 1

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. You can achieve everything by using your discretion, everyone will praise you today. But remember not to doubt anyone unnecessarily, this can affect your relationships. You can plan to go for dinner with your spouse. You may also receive a gift from your spouse. Students may eagerly wait for some exam results. All your attention will be in that direction. Today will be a good day for people associated with politics.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)