Horoscope Today, February 17: Scorpio needs to take care of health; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, February 17 2024: Today is the Ashtami Tithi of Magh Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Ashtami Tithi will last till 8.16 am on 17th February, after which Navami Tithi will start. Indra Yoga will last till 1:43 pm today. Also, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 8.46 am today, after which Rohini Nakshatra will appear. Apart from this, today there is Bhishmashtami and Durgashtami fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 17 February 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make today a better day.

Aries

Your day will be full of enthusiasm. People newly joining the office will have a good day. Will have a good time at home this evening. Listen carefully to your elders today, which will prove useful for you in future. The day is going to be good for businessmen. Today there will be desired profit. Students will complete a project with full interest today. Today, your pending work will be completed and there will be peace in your mind. You will think of new ways to bring perfection to your work. Do not keep the thought of selling property in your mind at this time. Time is favourable for purchasing a new property. Avoid unnecessary expenses.

Taurus

Today is going to bring change for you. You will suddenly get profit from some work. People of this zodiac sign who have stationery business will see an increase in their sales. People associated with sports will get many profit opportunities. Happiness will remain intact in family life. Parents will get help from children in some work. Today a relative may come to your house. Your day will be better in terms of health. Your spouse will give you reasons to be happy today. People associated with the stock market should make decisions patiently while investing. May the stars support you, and your work will be done on time despite some difficulties.

Gemini

It will be a great day for you. Today you will meet some important people, from whom you will get to learn some new things. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the field of journalism will get praise for their work. This will also increase your enthusiasm. You will immediately find a way to solve any problem. Today, with the support of seniors, you will be successful in your work to a great extent. Today the businessman will get considerable benefits. Children of this zodiac sign will remain interested in studies. Your family life will remain happy. There will be an increase in business. The time is auspicious to start any old project or work.

Cancer

Today has brought happiness to your loved ones. Today you will get the solution to some of your major problems due to which you were troubled for a long time. Today your spouse can plan to do something special for you. The unemployed will get new employment opportunities, job offers will come. For the people of this zodiac sign who are associated with agriculture, today is going to be a day full of energy. People associated with politics will dominate the society. If you have worked even a little hard, you will get full results. Teachers will be happy and there are chances of success in the examination.

Leo

You will start the day with a calm mind. Any obstacle in your special work will end today. Any office work will be completed by evening. Today we will plan to go somewhere with friends. Today you should avoid getting involved in useless things. There will be some ups and downs in your health. You should avoid eating fried foods. Women of this zodiac sign will plan to start an online business. Your respect and honour may increase in the social field. You may benefit from helping someone.

Virgo

It will be a normal day for you. People associated with the media of this zodiac sign will get new achievements today. People of this zodiac sign who are involved in business may have to undertake a long journey. Your journey will be auspicious. Today you will help someone in need. Positive changes around you will make your life better. Your circle will increase in the social field. Today is going to be a very good day for fashion design students. There will be sudden financial gain in business. Your day will be good in terms of health. You may get a new experience.

​Libra

Today is going to be a favourable day. Relationships with children will strengthen. Today any of your work which was difficult to complete will be completed easily. Students of the commerce field will get to learn something new today. There will be an increase in knowledge. You can prepare a new dish and feed it to your family members. Due to this there will be an atmosphere of happiness in your family. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant due to the arrival of small guests in the house. For career success, some new ideas will keep running in your mind. Your day will be special in terms of relationships.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a busy day. Eating spicy food can affect your health. Today your elder brother will discuss with you on some topic. Today someone may oppose people associated with politics of this zodiac sign. You may have to rush about purchasing land and property. Today you can resolve to work hard to achieve your goal. Today students will get support from teachers in understanding any topic. You may get benefits by implementing a new plan. You may get support from your spouse in some important work.

Sagittarius

Today your confidence will remain intact. If you are planning to go on a trip with your family, it will be completed soon. Your material comforts will remain intact. Your family will fully support you in doing new things. Be sure to do your due diligence before purchasing the property. For farmers of this zodiac sign, this time will be favourable from a crop point of view. People working in multinational companies are likely to get a promotion today. Married life is going to be excellent today. Advice from friends can be beneficial. You may also get a gift from a friend.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today you will get new ideas to increase employment. Students will get better results in any competitive examination today. The business of people doing jewellery business will progress. You will have a memorable time with your family members. Today, people can learn a lot from you by seeing your commendable work. People doing wholesale business will get favourable profits. Today your respect and honour will increase in society.

Aquarius

Your day is going to bring new changes in your life. Those who are freshers will get good jobs. You will get relief from financial difficulties. You will get relief from health-related problems today. You will receive good news from someone close. Students should have faith in their hard work, there are good chances of success. The small squabbles happening in married life will end today. Sweetness will increase in the relationship. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Pisces

It will be a good start to your day. Even people who oppose you will appreciate your work. You will feel mentally at peace. Today you will continue to get financial help from relatives. You will be successful in fulfilling family responsibilities. People of this zodiac sign who are doing home decoration work will surely get the fruits of their hard work. To refresh your mood, you can go to some good places. There are chances of sudden profit in business. Colleagues will be ready to help you.