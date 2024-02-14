Horoscope Today, February 15: Family life will be good for Virgos; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, February 15, 2024.

Horoscope Today, February 15, 2024: Today is Shashthi Tithi of Magh Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Shashthi Tithi will last till 10:13 am today, after which Saptami Tithi will start. Shukla Yoga will last till 5:22 pm today. Also, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 9:26 am today, after which Bharani Nakshatra will appear. Apart from this, today is Shitalashashthi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of February 15.

Aries

Today, some important work going on in family life will be completed. Keep your behavior positive. Today, you can also think about the plans made for the future. It will also help in achieving your objectives. You will recognize the role of your family, friends and spouse in life. Today, there will be restraint and patience in your nature, due to which you will easily find solutions to all your problems. You may also have to go on a trip for some family work.

Taurus

Today will be beneficial for business. There may be some better opportunities related to investment. New ideas will keep coming to you. Today is a very good day for planning and taking decisions. Today, you should pay full attention to your responsibilities. Try to complete every work with enthusiasm. Your efforts may soon bear fruits. If you want to propose someone today, you can do it. Today, your luck will support you. The unemployed can get employment. Today, you will talk with an open mind. Will also try to understand the problems of others.

Gemini

Today, your day will be full of happiness. Today, your mind will be focused on doing new work. There are chances of double growth in business. Today, do your work with utmost care and also help others in every possible way. Financial situation will remain normal. Today will be a good day for your lovemate. You will get love and support from your partner. Today will be a good time for students. You can buy some new electronic goods today. Avoid getting caught in unnecessary controversies today.

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day. Keep your thinking positive today. Today, you may decide to switch jobs. You can get good options for this. Today, you will be successful in completing old work in the office. Today, to appease your angry friend, you can give him your favourite gift. Take any decision thoughtfully. Rushing into any work may cause harm to you. Eat cardamom and go out of the house, the day will be good.

Leo

Today will be a good day. Whoever you meet today will be impressed by you. There will be support from family in business. Maintain control over your speech at the workplace. There will be a dilemma in your mind regarding your career, but it will soon be resolved. Your health will be better than before, eat dry food. Plans can be made to hang out with children. Today, there will be relief from the already ongoing dispute in married life. Control your expenses, otherwise you may face problems. Offer water to Sun God, work will be done easily.

Virgo

Today, take your mind out of the world of home and office and enjoy nature. Financially, there will be profit on bargaining of old valuable things. Today is also a good day to complete your incomplete tasks. Your financial condition will also improve. Your self-confidence will prove to be the key to success for you. To get government related work done, you will have to exercise some patience. If students want to take admission in a new course then today is a favorable day. You will feel proud of your success. Family life will be good.

Libra

Today, new thoughts will come to your mind. Today, you will be more enthusiastic. There may be a change in the plan you have made. There will be a desire to do something new in business. Use your brain instead of your heart. You will get relief from debt due to financial gain in business. Today, there are chances of you getting promotion in office. Today, you can go to a relative's wedding with your family members. People associated with music may get good job offers today.

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for investing in property. The advice of elders will prove beneficial for you. There is a possibility of financial gain. You will also be inclined towards social welfare. Enemies will try to defeat you, but will not be able to stand against you. People working will achieve special success and will get support from a senior officer in the office. Businessmen will get new sources of income. Today suddenly you may get a call from an old friend. Providing food to the needy will keep your financial side strong.

Sagittarius

Today, you will be more inclined towards spirituality. You can go on a religious journey. Your interest in political work will increase. Today, your respect among your neighbours will increase. You will get success in education competition. Today is a good day for science students. Relations with mother will be sweet. Will support father in business. Special attention needs to be paid to diet and lifestyle. Love mates are likely to finalise their relationship today. Donate needed things to the poor.

Capricorn

Today, senior officers at the workplace will praise your work. There may be an increase in your salary, which will make your day good today. Maintain good behavior towards your seniors. Today is going to be a favorable day for students also. The impact of your good performance will be clearly visible on your career. Today, there are possibilities of profit in your business. With financial gain you can complete your pending work. Do religious work in the temple, your work will get done automatically.

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Will contribute to social work today. Success will be achieved as expected in the workplace. Today, you may meet your best friend. You may have a conversation with your spouse regarding family matters. Avoid traveling far today, this decision will be good to give relief to your health. Wait for the right time to invest in business. Today is a good day for those preparing for exams.

Pisces

Today will be an enthusiastic day for you. Today, you will do any auspicious work as well as auspicious work. There will be worries in the mind about the career of the child. You can enjoy the weather outside with friends. The whole day will be full of enjoyment. Your boss may praise you for your work in a government office. Maybe you will also be promoted. Contact will be made with new people today. Whose benefit you will get in future. Today, while starting any new work, do it only after touching the feet of your parents.