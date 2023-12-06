Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Horoscope Today, December 7: Mixed day for Sagittarius; know about other zodiac signs

Today is the tenth day of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha and Thursday. The dashami tithi, today will last through the whole day and night till 5.07 am tomorrow. The Ayushman Yog will remain till midnight tonight. The Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 8.54 am tomorrow morning. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of December 7 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know the lucky number and lucky colour for you today.

Aries

Today will be a very profitable day for you and your family. You will get a chance to attend a party together. Yoga teachers today will teach some good yoga to their students which will make them more fit and healthy. Today you will get relief from stomach-related problems. Contractors need something new today. They will get a tender to construct a building, which will benefit them greatly. Today whatever work you start will be successful. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 4

Taurus

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Students today will meet their seniors, who will share new experiences with them and motivate them so that they can continue their studies. Your spouse will bring a nice gift for you today. Due to this mutual love will increase between you. Concentrate on your work in the office otherwise, someone may backbite you. You will help someone and will get immense happiness. Planting vegetables in a home garden as mini agriculture is on the cards. Children can insist on getting a dress of their choice today.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 3

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. Take a walk with your family, and the remaining differences will end. Today you need to avoid unnecessary expenses. It will be a very busy day for Maths students. Your health is going to be very good. Today your pending work will be completed. And as this happens, you will feel relaxed. The business class will get good profits today. Today lovemates will plan to watch a movie together. Today, your marriage life is going to be great.

Lucky Colour: green

Lucky Number: 2



Cancer

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. You will get relief from health-related problems. Today's day for teachers is going to be very good. Mothers will prepare their children's favorite dishes today. Due to this a lot of enthusiasm and happiness will be seen in children today. Can go abroad in connection with business. Today your mind is on religious activities and you will feel like going to some religious place with family to have a darshan of God. Today your financial position will be strong. Will go to market with your spouse to buy household items.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6



Leo

Today is going to be a very good day for you. You will get rid of complications and there will be happiness in the family. Fashion designers will get good benefits from a customer today. Today your spouse will give you a reason to be happy, you can have dinner together in a restaurant. Today your boss will be happy with your work and you will be promoted. Colleagues will seek your help in completing some work. Students will get support from teachers in understanding the topic.

Lucky Colour: white

Lucky Number: 8



Virgo

Today your day will bring happy moments. Sweetness will increase in married life, and you will understand each other better and respect their feelings. The biography of a storyteller will be liked by more people and you will also get respect for that. Students studying hotel management will be placed today in a good place with a good package. You should avoid eating junk food from outside. You will make up your mind to start. start any new business today and will also take advice from an experienced person.

Lucky Color: Black

Lucky Number: 4



Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Singers will get an award for their good songs. You may receive help from people associated with politics. You will get it, due to which some of your administrative work will be completed. Before doing any work, take advice from your father, so that you can be successful in work. All your pending work will be completed today and you will feel relaxed. There can be a celebration in the family with the arrival of a little guest in the house.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2



Scorpio

People, today you will start the day with enthusiasm. Today you will go to some religious place with his family, and there will be devotion to God. You will get help from a friend today, which will help you a lot. Anger can spoil your work, so you should control your anger. Today you will have dinner with your family and will go to some good restaurants. Today will be a good day for students as they will be successful in completing the project received from college today.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 1



Sagittarius

Your day will be mixed today. Students may receive help from their seniors in completing the project. People doing business with mobile accessories will get more profits today. You can get back any old money. This can strengthen your financial position. Talk to your elders today. Listen to them carefully, which will prove useful for you in the future. Children's confidence will increase today, you will get full support from your children in business. You will receive a gift of your choice today from your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6



Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you. Your business friend today in some other city will help you with money. Lovers today will talk at home about their relationship, which will further strengthen their relationship. Mother-Father will attend the parents' meeting in the children's school today, good results for the children are on the cards. There will be some political function in your area today in which you will participate. Signs of financial gain from buying and selling old property are visible. Today is a good day for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6



Aquarius

Today will be a very golden day for you. The newly married couple will prepare a nice dish and feed it to their spouse. If you are a student and are preparing for competitive exams, you need to continue your preparation, there are chances of success. You can talk to a friend living abroad on a video call. Old complicated matters will be resolved today which will reduce your confusion. People looking for a job may get an offer from a multinational company today. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6



Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. Students need to study hard so that they can get very good results. Vegetable businessmen will get more profits today. You will be very excited today. A childhood friend will come to visit your house, who will bring happiness to your house. There will be an atmosphere of working on a new project, and consulting an experienced person related to it. Be sure to take advice. Today your married life is going to be good as your spouse will share his/her thoughts with you today.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

