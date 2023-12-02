Horoscope Today, December 3: Strong financial condition for Aries; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 3, 2023

Horoscope Today, December 3, 2023: Today is the Shashti Tithi of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Shashthi Tithi will last till 7:28 pm today. There will be Indra Yoga tonight at 8:55 pm. Apart from this, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 9:36 pm tonight. Today at 12:59 pm, the Sun will enter Jyestha Nakshatra. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of December 3, 2023, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day for you. With the help of your parents, some of your special work will be completed. You will get relief from some health-related problems. Today you should be careful in loan transactions. If you maintain balance in your relationship with your spouse, your relationship will become stronger. Today you will be praised for being successful in some important work. You should maintain distance from negative thoughts. Will plan to travel somewhere with friends. Your financial situation today will be strong.

Taurus

Today, advice from family members will be beneficial for you. Today, a special friend of yours may ask for your help, for whom you will help in every possible way. Your material comforts will increase. Today you will try something new. You will get a chance to talk to some special people on an important matter, you should take full advantage of it. Today you may also have to make some changes in your daily routine. You will get suitable opportunities for employment. Today family relationships will be strong.

Gemini

Your dress will be appreciated in the office today. Commerce students of this zodiac sign will get support from their colleagues. Problems arising in any subject will be easily solved. Your married life will be full of happiness. Your work will be discussed in the society. It will be beneficial to contact other people in the field of business. People will be happy with your behaviour today. Your thinking regarding a particular matter may change. Only happiness will come in life.

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. There are chances of getting some good news today. You may feel like helping someone. Today your creative talent will come out openly in front of people. Your financial condition will improve. Will plan to visit some religious places with parents. Today you will feel healthy. Your respect and honor will increase in the society. Students of this zodiac sign will have to work hard in their studies today.

Leo

People with the stuck money can get their money back today. Your incomplete work will be completed easily. You will benefit from a business partnership. Today you will be ahead in social work. You will get profit by working in a planned manner in business. Any journey undertaken for some important work will be successful. Arts students of this zodiac sign will get help from teachers in their studies. Your day will be better in terms of health. Today all your work will be seen getting done. Lovemates will plan to travel somewhere.

Virgo

Today is going to bring happiness for you. Today you may get the happiness of having a child. Colleagues will be influenced by your ideas, but you should avoid interfering in the work of others. Your mood will be happy as the work is completed as per your wish. You should be a little careful while talking to officials. You can plan to go on a picnic with friends. You can discuss with someone about taking your business forward. Today you need to work harder to improve your financial situation.

Libra

Today you will think about your future. Your relationships with family members will improve. Your confidence will increase. With the cooperation of people at the workplace, your work will be completed on time. There is every possibility of an increase in your income. A friend may suddenly come to your house. There will also be a conversation with him on a specific topic. Today will be a better day for the lovemate of this zodiac sign. You will be happy if your child gets successful.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. You may meet a friend, this meeting will be beneficial for you. Today your planned tasks will be completed, which will make your mind happy. You will be successful in making a major decision for some work. Children of this zodiac sign will concentrate on their studies. Today you may get some good news. You will plan to have lunch with your spouse at a restaurant. Will be ready to help the needy. The ongoing dispute with your lovemate will end today.

Sagittarius

There is a possibility of completion of pending work today. You may disagree with some decisions of your children. Students of this zodiac sign will get special guidance from the teacher today, due to which your future will become bright. Some auspicious functions can be organised at home, which will create an atmosphere of happiness in the house. You may feel a lack of confidence to start any work but with the help of your elder brother, everything will be fine. Today you will get sudden opportunities for financial gain, do not let any opportunity go by your hand.

Capricorn

You will get new employment opportunities. Maintain good coordination with other people at the workplace, so that you can get support in your work. Today you should avoid getting involved with anyone without any reason. Your relationships with family members will become stronger. Will plan to go to the temple with them. You may get to learn some new work today. You will benefit from this in the future. Some important work may get stuck in court matters. Health will improve compared to before. You will get the support of seniors in your work field.

Aquarius

Today you will plan for some new work. Your planning will be successful. Today you will spend happy moments with your family. This will increase closeness in relationships. There is a possibility of meeting old friends. Some people will be greatly influenced by your behaviour. You may get advice from an experienced person in a particular matter. There will be strength in the economic aspect. You will receive blessings from elders. You can get relief from any health-related problem. Relationships with everyone will improve.

Pisces

Today you will handle all the work with your intelligence. Employed people of this zodiac sign will get help from their co-workers, due to which their work will be completed quickly. Today you will travel to a pilgrimage site with your spouse. Students of this zodiac sign will be interested in studies. You will feel healthy. You will benefit by helping someone in need. You may get some good news related to children. Today you will get employment opportunities. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Read More Astrology News