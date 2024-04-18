Horoscope Today, April 19: Beneficial day for Leo; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, April 19: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for April 19, 2024: Today is the Ekadashi date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Friday. Ekadashi tithi will last till 8.05 pm tonight. There will be Vriddhi Yoga till 1:44 pm tonight. Also, Magha Nakshatra will remain till 10.57 am today, after which Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will appear. Apart from this, today is Kamada Ekadashi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 19, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. You may get some good news by afternoon. Some hidden opponents are ready to spread rumors about you. Don't give such a chance. Today your talent can prove to be effective in increasing your respect. You will be given some tasks which you will complete easily. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the field of science can get great success in some new discoveries today.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 9

Taurus

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today the whole day will be spent with parents. Today, if you feed self-made kheer to your parents, family happiness will increase. Today you will be successful in breaking the limited thoughts due to which you are not able to come out of the realm of thoughts and bring changes in your life. Today we will try to carry forward government work or court-related work. Today will be a favorable day for students of this zodiac sign, they may get some good news related to exams.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. The day is good for people associated with politics. The work done in the interest of society will be appreciated. Today you will try to stay connected and meet people at the workplace, but make any changes in your thoughts thoughtfully. Today we will keep in mind the lessons learned from the past. Health will be much better today than before. Some unknown person may take advantage of you, you need to be a little cautious.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today the beginning of your day will be full of happiness. Today your focus will be on solving other people's problems, hence do not ignore some things in your personal life. Today you will benefit from the help provided by other people. Today will be spent having fun with friends. You can go out with him where you will meet a distant relative. You are likely to have dinner out with the family. Today will be a good day for engineering students.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 9

Leo

Today your day will be better. You will be full of new ideas. The things you think of doing may give you more benefits than expected. Today's day will start with auspicious resolutions. Today will be beneficial for those who are involved in the clay business. Other people will also be influenced by you. Today is a good day to implement plans to expand business. There will be sweetness in relationships. People's trust will remain in you.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 1

Virgo

Today you will get the full support of luck. You can think about your progress in the office. If you try to complete your work peacefully today, the work will be completed on time without any disturbance. Today you will get success to a great extent in understanding the mood of others. You will learn something new to move forward. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the field of information technology will get new opportunities for progress. You will get support from colleagues, which will take you a step forward on the path to success.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Libra

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Will discuss with your brother and sister regarding some matters. Today you should avoid joking with anyone unnecessarily. The mind will be happy after completing some important work. Today some new opportunities and new ideas will emerge, which you will accept with an open mind. Today you will feel lucky in most matters. Adopting home remedies will be beneficial to get rid of minor health-related problems.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number- 7

Scorpio

Today will be your lucky day. Whatever you do today, do it after understanding it well, it will be beneficial. You can get advice from someone experienced in government work, which can be very useful for you. For people of this zodiac sign who are coaching directors, today is a good day to make some changes in their work. Avoid being careless regarding health. Spouse's support will remain. Today you will give clothes to the needy, this will make you happy.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Sagittarius

Today your day will be profitable. Today is a good day to enhance your personality. Today we will consult a good doctor for our health-related problems. Today you will try to focus on positive things. Today you may get a chance to meet a respected person. Today is going to be a profitable day for the contacts of this zodiac sign. Weather changes can cause irritability, to avoid this, drinking plenty of water will be beneficial.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 5

Capricorn

Today will be a day full of happiness. Today there is a possibility of some big profit with a little hard work. With the help of your spouse, your financial situation will improve. Today you will plan to go to some function, where you may meet a distant relative. Due to career-related decisions, work pressure will increase, but through this work, you will also get success.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 6

Aquarius

Today your day will be favourable for you. Today you will talk to a friend on call which will refresh old memories. Today you will feel sad because of past things. Today is going to be a profitable day for property dealers. Today your financial aspect will be strong. Your spouse will share his/her thoughts with you today. You will also be happy to receive a gift.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 8

Pisces

Today your day has brought a new gift. Today you will get some good career-related news, which will make the atmosphere at home pleasant. Health will remain fit today. Many types of thoughts may come to your mind regarding money. It is a better time to travel somewhere with your spouse. You can make a travel plan. Today you may get some good opportunities to improve your life. You can make a big decision regarding some household work. You may get good news from your children.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 7

