Horoscope Today, April 16: Good day for making big decisions; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for April 16: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for April 16, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Ashtami, and Tuesday of Chaitra Shukla Paksha. Ashtami Tithi will last till 1:24 pm today. Today is the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri. Dhriti Yoga will last till 11.16 pm tonight. Also, after passing the whole day and night today, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 5.16 am tomorrow. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 16, 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today has brought happiness in your life. Today all your problems will be solved in a jiffy. You are likely to get big benefits in government work. Today you can go for a picnic with your family. You will have a good time with them. In the office, you will give your best opinion for any project, your boss will praise your work. There will be sweetness in married life. Worship Goddess Durga along with your family, you will keep getting good opportunities in life.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 2

Taurus

Today is going to be a day full of confidence for you. You will get a solution to your already existing problems, which will bring happiness to your mind. Religious work can be planned in the family. You will try to make some good changes to improve your life. Due to some good changes in your behavior, you may make some new friends. Take blessings from Maa Mahagauri, your leadership abilities will become stronger.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 5

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. There are chances for students to get success, but there is a need to work harder in their studies. Today you will get to spend a good time with your family, which will keep the family atmosphere pleasant. Students will be completely alert about their studies. Offer Kheerpuri to Goddess Durga today, your day will be good.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 1

Cancer

Today, on the day of Maha Ashtami, all your work will be successful. The day is good for making big decisions. You will get an offer for a new business deal. You will be busy completing household tasks with your spouse. The day is good for students studying medicine. You will receive some great news from your daughter's in-laws. Children will be serious about their studies today. Today there is a possibility of a little guest arriving at your house. Offer a garland of flowers to Goddess Mahagauri, your progress in life will remain constant.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 5

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. The day will be favourable for people associated with politics and the social sector. The day will be wonderful for women. Businessmen can attend an important meeting today. Today you will get relief from borrowing money from someone, your tension will end. Today you can go to some good places. You will get full support from your parents. Provide food to the needy, Maa Goddess's blessings will remain upon you.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 4

Virgo

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Work done with a concentrated mind will prove beneficial. You should avoid ignoring any responsibility today. Today your health will be fine. You will try to complete the work in minimum time. You will fulfill your responsibilities well. Those who are thinking of investing in some new work should take advice from an experienced person. Donate food in the temple of Maa Goddess, your health will be good.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

Libra

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today you will make some plans to take your business forward, which will only benefit you. You will get support from elders in solving family problems. People doing cosmetic business will make big profits today. Today, praise for your work will spread like perfume among people far and wide. If you are planning to go on a trip then postpone it for a few days. Meditate on Goddess Durga today, you will definitely get the fruits of your hard work.

Lucky colour- Saffron

Lucky number- 7

Scorpio

Today is going to be a happy day for you. With the grace of Maa Mahagauri, your life will be full of happiness. People who work in banks will complete their work very soon today. You will get to learn something new from your father today. Today you may get hold of some old thing which you will feel happy after receiving. Today we will spend time talking on the phone with friends. Light a ghee lamp in front of Mahagauri today, your day will be wonderful.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 3

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today is an auspicious day for people thinking of buying a house. Today your mind will be focused on household chores. Today your boss may ask you to work on a new project. Students preparing for diplomas need to study more today. Business of people doing business will do well. To get rid of any health-related problem, you can contact a good doctor, you will get a good solution. Worship Goddess Mahagauri with incense sticks today, everything will be fine with you.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 8

Capricorn

Today has brought new happiness for you. Your friends will ask you for help, you will not let them down. People doing business will get good profits. Today you will feel like shopping. Today you can give some gifts to your sister which will strengthen your relationship. Today you will attend an important meeting. Father's advice will help you a lot in your business. Recite Siddhakunjika Stotra, your life will remain good.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 6

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Plans can be made for a movie outside with the family. You can go to a friend's birthday party, where you will get a chance to enjoy with other friends. Today you can think of learning a new skill that will definitely benefit you in the future. Today you may decide to buy a new vehicle. Mothers can prepare something sweet and feed it to their children today. Today you will suddenly get financial gain. Gift something to the girl and take her blessings, you will never stop in life.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 9

Pisces

Today is going to be a special day for you. You should avoid being careless in money matters. People doing tours and travel work will get good profits. Today you will get some advice from someone close to you, which will benefit you a lot. You will take advice from an expert in financial matters, this advice will prove helpful. Offer sweets to Mata Mahagauri today, your day will be better.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 4