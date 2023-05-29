Ganga Dussehra 2023: What should be donated on this day according to your zodiac sign?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SANDEEPBANGIA Ganga Dussehra 2023

Ganga Dussehra 2023: The holy festival of Ganga Dussehra is celebrated every year on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha tithi in the month of Jyestha. This year the festival is being celebrated on 30 May. According to religious belief, it is said that on this day Mother Ganga descended on earth and is worshiped on this day. In Hinduism, the water of the river Ganga is considered very sacred and worshipable. It is believed that by taking a bath in the river Ganges on the day of Ganga Dussehra, a man becomes free from his sins. Along with bathing, doing charity on this day leads to salvation. According to astrologers, after bathing on the day of Ganga Dussehra, donating some things according to the zodiac sign brings happiness and prosperity in life.

What should be donated on Ganga Dussehra according to the zodiac sign. If you try these astrological remedies on the day of Ganga Dussehra according to your zodiac sign, then it will definitely be beneficial for you.

Aries

If the people of Aries sign recite Bajrang Baan on the day of Ganga Dussehra and worship Mother Ganga, then the path of progress will open for them. People of Aries should donate sesame seeds and clothes on this day.

Taurus

On the day of Ganga Dussehra, the people of Taurus are being advised to meditate and invoke Mother Bhagwati and recite Ganga Stotra. If you do this then you will get financial benefit. It will be auspicious for the people of this zodiac to donate food and money to the poor.

Gemini

If Gemini people recite Vishnu Sahasranamam on the day of Ganga Dussehra, it will be beneficial for you. People of this zodiac should donate white clothes to Brahmins. Donating water on Ganga Dussehra will be very auspicious and fruitful.

Cancer

Cancerians should worship Lord Shiva for auspicious benefits. If you offer milk on Shivling (the right way of offering water on Shivling) on this day then it will be beneficial for you. It would be best to donate fruits to people.

Leo

On the day of Ganga Dussehra, people of this zodiac should recite Aditya Hridaya Stotra by offering Arghya to the Sun and worship Mother Ganga. You will definitely get financial benefits and there will be chances of promotion in the job. Some grains and fruits should be given along with copper utensils.

Virgo

People of Virgo should anoint Lord Shiva. If you recite Shri Sukta and offer green-colored fruit to Lord Shiva, you will be benefited. Donate different types of fruits to the priest of the Shiva temple.

Libra

People of the Libra zodiac should chant Om Namah Shivay on the day of Ganga Dussehra. Worship Maa Ganga on this day, you will get auspicious benefits. Feeding water and fodder to animals will be good for the people of the Libra Zodiac.

Scorpio

People of this zodiac should donate 10 lamps in the evening. Recite Hanuman Chalisa on this day, and all your wishes will be fulfilled. On this day passers-by must be distributed water and seasonal fruits.

Sagittarius

People of Sagittarius should recite Hanuman Chalisa and remember Ganga ji for the fulfillment of their wishes. Ganga Dussehra will be very auspicious for you by donating black sesame seeds.

Capricorn

If the people of Capricorn offer Ganga water to Lord Shiva on the day of Ganga Dussehra, then it will be beneficial for you. Donate earthen pots.

Aquarius

Aquarius natives should pay attention to Mother Parvati, Lord Shiva, and their sons Ganesha and Kartikeya on the day of Ganga Dussehra and offer white-colored sweets to needy people and donate clothes to an old woman. Your stalled works will also be completed. Distribute food to the poor and give Dakshina to the Brahmins who come home after feeding them.

Pisces

Pisces sign people may distribute some refreshments to small children around the school. Doing this will fulfill your wishes and give you financial benefits. By donating water, this Ganga Dussehra will be very auspicious for the people of Pisces.

