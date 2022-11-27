Aaj Ka Panchang 28 November 2022: Know Monday's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 28 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 28 November 2022: Today is the fifth day of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Monday. Panchami Tithi will be till 1.35 pm today. Vriddhi Yoga will remain till 6.5 minutes this evening, as well as Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga, which will remain from 10.29 in the morning till sunrise the next day. Along with this, Uttarashada Nakshatra will remain till 10:29 in the morning, after that Shravan Nakshatra will take place. Apart from this, today is the marriage ceremony of Shri Ram. Know Monday's almanac, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Auspicious time

Panchami Tithi - Today afternoon till 1.35 pm

Growth Yoga - Today evening till 6.5 minutes

Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga - from 10.29 am today till sunrise the next day

Uttarashada Nakshatra - this morning till 10.29 am

Raahukal

Delhi - 08:13 am to 09:32 am

Mumbai - 08:17 am to 09:40 am

Chandigarh - 08:17 am to 09:35 am

Lucknow - 07:55 am to 09:15 am

Bhopal - from 08:04 am to 09:25 am

Kolkata - 07:20 am to 08:41 am

Ahmedabad - 08:23 am to 09:44 am

Chennai - 07:40 am to 09:05 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:52 am

Sunset - 5:24 pm

