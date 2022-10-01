Aaj Ka Panchang 2 October 2022: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 2 October 2022: Today is the Saptami date and Sunday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Saptami date will remain till 6.45 pm today. Today, on the seventh day of Navratri, the seventh power of Goddess Durga, Maa Kalratri will be worshipped. Saubhagya Yoga will be there till 5.14 pm in the evening as well as Mool Nakshatra will remain till 1.53 pm late night. Apart from this, there will be Bhadra of Hades today. And today is also Bhanusaptami.
Auspicious time
Saptami Tithi - till 6.45 pm in the evening
Saubhagya Yoga - till 1.53 pm at night
Mool Nakshatra - till 1.53 pm at night
Rahukal
Delhi- 04:37 pm to 06:06 pm
Mumbai - 04:57 pm to 06:26 pm
Chandigarh- 04:38 in the evening to 06:07 in the evening
Lucknow- 04:23 pm to 05:52 pm
Bhopal - 04:37 pm to 06:07 pm
Kolkata - 03:54 pm to 05:23 pm
Ahmedabad - 04:56 pm to 06:26 pm
Chennai - 04:28 pm to 05:58 pm
Sunrise-Sunset time
Sunrise - Sunrise - 6:14 am
Sunset - Sunset - 6:07 pm
