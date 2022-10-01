Aaj Ka Panchang 2 October 2022: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 2 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 2 October 2022: Today is the Saptami date and Sunday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Saptami date will remain till 6.45 pm today. Today, on the seventh day of Navratri, the seventh power of Goddess Durga, Maa Kalratri will be worshipped. Saubhagya Yoga will be there till 5.14 pm in the evening as well as Mool Nakshatra will remain till 1.53 pm late night. Apart from this, there will be Bhadra of Hades today. And today is also Bhanusaptami.

Auspicious time

Saptami Tithi - till 6.45 pm in the evening

Saubhagya Yoga - till 1.53 pm at night

Mool Nakshatra - till 1.53 pm at night

Rahukal

Delhi- 04:37 pm to 06:06 pm

Mumbai - 04:57 pm to 06:26 pm

Chandigarh- 04:38 in the evening to 06:07 in the evening

Lucknow- 04:23 pm to 05:52 pm

Bhopal - 04:37 pm to 06:07 pm

Kolkata - 03:54 pm to 05:23 pm

Ahmedabad - 04:56 pm to 06:26 pm

Chennai - 04:28 pm to 05:58 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - Sunrise - 6:14 am

Sunset - Sunset - 6:07 pm

