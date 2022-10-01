Saturday, October 01, 2022
     
  Aaj Ka Panchang 2 October 2022: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 2 October 2022: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 2 October 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Aaj Ka Panchang 2 October 2022
Aaj Ka Panchang 2 October 2022: Today is the Saptami date and Sunday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Saptami date will remain till 6.45 pm today. Today, on the seventh day of Navratri, the seventh power of Goddess Durga, Maa Kalratri will be worshipped. Saubhagya Yoga will be there till 5.14 pm in the evening as well as Mool Nakshatra will remain till 1.53 pm late night. Apart from this, there will be Bhadra of Hades today. And today is also Bhanusaptami.

Auspicious time

Saptami Tithi - till 6.45 pm in the evening

Saubhagya Yoga - till 1.53 pm at night
Mool Nakshatra - till 1.53 pm at night

Rahukal

Delhi- 04:37 pm to 06:06 pm 
Mumbai - 04:57 pm to 06:26 pm 
Chandigarh- 04:38 in the evening to 06:07 in the evening 
Lucknow- 04:23 pm to 05:52 pm 
Bhopal - 04:37 pm to 06:07 pm 
Kolkata - 03:54 pm to 05:23 pm 
Ahmedabad - 04:56 pm to 06:26 pm 
Chennai - 04:28 pm to 05:58 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - Sunrise - 6:14 am 
Sunset - Sunset - 6:07 pm 

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

 

