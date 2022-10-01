Love-Relationship Horoscope, Oct 1: With Maa Katyayani's blessings Aries & Gemini to have great day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Love-Relationship Horoscope

Aries

Taurus

Your day will be full of confidence. You will get happiness from the child side. Father's blessings will remain on you. You can plan to go to some function today. Where you can meet a distant relative. Today you will talk to some special people who will benefit you in future. Meditate on Maa Katyayani, peace will remain in the mind.

By giving time to the family, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. You will achieve a lot with your energy, just believe in your ability. Your material comforts will increase. You will get some good news from children. The spouse will get support. Perform aarti of Maa Durga, discord will be removed from the home.

Gemini

Your day will be full of confidence. Today you will plan to watch a movie at home with family. Today you will also work on some new ideas. Today your day will be devotional. Apply Kumkum to Maa Durga, and you will get opportunities for progress in the field.

Cancer

Today you can think of doing some big and different work. There is a possibility of some dispute with the children, you try to understand them. Try to settle the matter peacefully. Will spend more time with friends in the evening, think about the future with them. Light a lamp of ghee in front of Maa Durga, all the work will be done.

Leo

Your day will be mixed. There will be some special good news from the child side, everyone in the house will be happy. You should maintain restraint on your speech. You should avoid being too stubborn about anything. You will participate in social work, you will be respected in society. Offer flowers to Maa Katyayani, some good news will be heard.

Virgo

You will have a wonderful day. You will get full opportunity to express your opinion in front of the family, people will be greatly affected by your plan. Your financial side will be strong. Whatever happens with the help of luck, will be in your favor. To increase your work efficiency, you take the help of new technologies, your work will be easy. Offer cloves to Durga ji, health will be good.

Libra

Your day will be busy. Changing the place of work will change your energy. You will have a positive image in the eyes of the people. Offer pudding to Maa Durga, sweetness will remain in the relationship.

Scorpio

Your unfinished work will be completed. You must share your words with your father, this will solve the problems going on in life. You will get success to a great extent in the work done together. You will learn something new from the elders of the house. Offer cardamom to mother Katyayani, financial condition will be good.

Sagittarius

You will get full support of luck in doing new tasks. Your mind will be engaged in devotion to God, you can go to any temple where you will get happiness. Spouse's advice will be beneficial in some work. Will spend time with friends remembering old things. By burning camphor in front of Maa Durga, you will get opportunities for profit.

Capricorn

Your day will be busy. There will be a better rapport with your life partner. There will be a trend in the field of art and literature, people will praise you. People of this zodiac who are associated with the sports world, they will be busy in their practice. Today, there will be help from friends in financial matters. Take special care of your eyes. With folded hands in front of Mother Katyayani, the support of parents will continue.

Aquarius

Today will be favorable for you. Will make a plan to watch a movie at home with siblings. Today you can get a chance to meet a respected person. Today auspicious events will be organized in the house, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Touching the feet of Maa Durga, there will be an increase in wealth.

Pisces

Your day will be favourable. Today, with the help of the elders of the house, your important work can be completed. You will get some good news from a relative. Spouse will try to understand everything about you today, this will bring newness in the relationship. The father will try to fulfill the wishes of the children. People associated with the field of art will get respect in society. Offer coconut to Maa Katyayani, the stalled work will be completed.

