Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 11, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

October 11, 2023
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: October 11, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

  • All India Muslim Personal Law Board backs Hamas, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweets, ‘Palestine Zindabad’
  • 2016 Pathankot IAF base attack mastermind Shaheed Latif killed in Sialkot, Pakistan
  • Denied permission to enter, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav jumps boundary wall in Lucknow to pay tributes to Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Narayan

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

