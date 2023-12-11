Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 11, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- BJP leadership springs a surprise in MP, Mohan Yadav is new CM, Surprise in store for Rajasthan too?
-
Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, directs restoration of statehood and assembly polls by Sept 30, 2024
-
Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah allege ‘house arrest’, J&K Lt Governor rejects charge, Congress demands early assembly elections in J&K
