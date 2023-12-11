Monday, December 11, 2023
     
Live tv
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 11, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Updated on: December 11, 2023 23:39 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • BJP leadership springs a surprise in MP, Mohan Yadav is new CM, Surprise in store for Rajasthan too?

  • Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, directs restoration of statehood and assembly polls by Sept 30, 2024

  • Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah allege ‘house arrest’, J&K Lt Governor rejects charge, Congress demands early assembly elections in J&K

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com

